Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Impressive Season Ticket Sellout Streak

The Colorado Buffaloes have sold out season tickets at Folsom Field for the third consecutive season. The common dominator in these three seasons? Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is entering his third season as Colorado coach.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have sold out their football season tickets for the third consecutive season. All three of these seasons have come under coach Deion Sanders

Prior to Sanders taking the Colorado job, there were some rough times in Boulder. In 2021, Colorado had a record of 1-11. Flash forward to now, and the Buffaloes are coming off of a nine win season and had the Heisman trophy winner that ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Football Sells Out Season Tickets For Third Straight Season

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bau
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) as defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) defends during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It will once again be a sold out Folsom Field in Boulder when the Colorado Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, August 29. This marks the third consecutive season in which the Buffaloes have sold out season tickets for the football team, per BuffZone. Prior to Sanders’s arrival at Colorado, it had been 25 years since they sold out season tickets.  

98 percent of season ticket holders from the 2024 season have renewed their season tickets for there upcoming 2025 season. This is the third year in a row where the Colorado football season ticket renewal has been 98 percent and above. 

This is Colorado’s full home slate for the 2025 season:

Friday, August 29: vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Saturday, September 6: vs. Delaware Blue Hens

Saturday, September 20: vs. Wyoming Cowboys 

Saturday, September 27: vs. BYU Cougars 

Saturday, October 11: vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Saturday, November 1: vs. Arizona Wildcats 

Saturday, November 22: vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Excitement Around Colorado Buffaloes Football Program

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the sp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and place kicker Buck Buchanan (43) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There has been a buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes football program ever since Deion Sanders took over as coach. This buzz didn’t translate into too many wins on the field in Coach Prime’s first year as the Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games and finished with a record of 4-8. Granted, this was off the heels of a 1-11 season, but it left fans wanting more after a 3-0 start. 

The Buffaloes took a major leap forward in 2024. Colorado upped their win total from four to nine, finishing the regular season with a record of 9-3 in their first season back in the Big-12 conference. They earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to the BYU Cougars.

Colorado is losing it’s two best players from the past couple seasons to the NFL in reigning 2024 Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter and 2024 Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders. How will Deion Sanders do in his first season in Boulder without these two key pieces? There will be a packed stadium eager to find out. 

Colorado will once again be relying heavily on the transfer portal. At quarterback, Sanders will turn to Liberty Flames transfer, Kaidon Salter.

