Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders' Impressive Season Ticket Sellout Streak
The Colorado Buffaloes have sold out their football season tickets for the third consecutive season. All three of these seasons have come under coach Deion Sanders.
Prior to Sanders taking the Colorado job, there were some rough times in Boulder. In 2021, Colorado had a record of 1-11. Flash forward to now, and the Buffaloes are coming off of a nine win season and had the Heisman trophy winner that ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It will once again be a sold out Folsom Field in Boulder when the Colorado Buffaloes kick off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, August 29. This marks the third consecutive season in which the Buffaloes have sold out season tickets for the football team, per BuffZone. Prior to Sanders’s arrival at Colorado, it had been 25 years since they sold out season tickets.
98 percent of season ticket holders from the 2024 season have renewed their season tickets for there upcoming 2025 season. This is the third year in a row where the Colorado football season ticket renewal has been 98 percent and above.
This is Colorado’s full home slate for the 2025 season:
Friday, August 29: vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Saturday, September 6: vs. Delaware Blue Hens
Saturday, September 20: vs. Wyoming Cowboys
Saturday, September 27: vs. BYU Cougars
Saturday, October 11: vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Saturday, November 1: vs. Arizona Wildcats
Saturday, November 22: vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Excitement Around Colorado Buffaloes Football Program
There has been a buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes football program ever since Deion Sanders took over as coach. This buzz didn’t translate into too many wins on the field in Coach Prime’s first year as the Buffaloes lost eight of their last nine games and finished with a record of 4-8. Granted, this was off the heels of a 1-11 season, but it left fans wanting more after a 3-0 start.
The Buffaloes took a major leap forward in 2024. Colorado upped their win total from four to nine, finishing the regular season with a record of 9-3 in their first season back in the Big-12 conference. They earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl, where they lost to the BYU Cougars.
Colorado is losing it’s two best players from the past couple seasons to the NFL in reigning 2024 Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter and 2024 Big-12 Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders. How will Deion Sanders do in his first season in Boulder without these two key pieces? There will be a packed stadium eager to find out.
Colorado will once again be relying heavily on the transfer portal. At quarterback, Sanders will turn to Liberty Flames transfer, Kaidon Salter.