Deion Sanders Make Big Statement About Colorado Buffaloes Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at a disappointing 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference after a crushing loss to TCU. As the Buffaloes return home, coach Deion Sanders needs Folsom Field to be a fortress of noise to bounce back this season.
The Buffs are set to host the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, a pivotal game that could either save the 2025 season or send it spiraling toward a losing record. Coach Prime understands the assignment for the faithful in Boulder, and during his press conference, he offered a powerful tribute to those who continue to show up.
"The Best Fans"
Despite the recent skid, which saw Colorado blow a 14-0 lead for the second consecutive week against TCU, the coach expressed total faith in the environment the Buffs will return to this week.
Sanders confirmed the demand for tickets remains at an all-time high, stating the team is "close to a sell-out" for the looming conference battle against the Cyclones. But his praise for the Buffs faithful went a step further.
"You guys are the best fans in the country to me," Sanders said, a direct and unequivocal endorsement that cut through any of the on-field disappointment.
Coach Prime has always embraced the crowd and the students. He knows how to make every ticket holder feel personally responsible for the team's success. If the fans bring the energy, the team, he hopes, will bring results.
However, to keep the crowd pleased this week, the offense needs a cleaner performance than the one quarterback Kaidon Salter delivered last week, which included three interceptions in the loss to TCU.
MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders' Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past
MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
Coach Prime Addresses Big 12 fine
The high praise for the fans, however, comes just one week after the Big 12 Conference reprimanded the program and issued a $50,000 fine following an incident involving the behavior of the same "best fans" at Folsom Field.
Following the close 24-21 home loss to BYU, the conference fined the University of Colorado for derogatory and anti-Mormon chants directed at the Cougars and their supporters during the game.
Immediately following the incident, Coach Prime addressed the situation directly, issuing a heartfelt apology to the BYU program and their fanbase. "BYU, we love you. We appreciate you, and we support you," he said last week in a sign of sportsmanship and class.
But the Big 12’s decision to fine the school for the actions of a few thousand students drew a sharp reaction from Sanders during today's press conference.
"I don't know how you fine the school because of the fanbase," Sanders stated, clearly questioning the conference’s policy and the precedent it sets.
His point creates a critical legal and financial dilemma facing all modern college football programs: is the institution truly responsible for the spontaneous, and sometimes inappropriate, expressions of its massive and rapidly expanding fan base?
While Coach Prime is quick to apologize for the comments—as he correctly did for the BYU community—he seemed to be drawing the line at the university being financially penalized for actions it cannot directly control.
This stance simultaneously defends the university's wallet while celebrating the loyalty of his supporters. The Colorado Buffaloes faithful are, according to Coach, “the best in the country”.
Now, as the team prepares to host the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, it will be up Colorado to prove that energy can be channeled into an atmosphere that is both hostile to the Cyclones but respectful to all.