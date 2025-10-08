Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Make Big Statement About Colorado Buffaloes Fans

Colorado coach Deion Sanders called the Buffaloes fan base the "best in the country" after predicting a sell-out against No. 14 Iowa State at Folsom Field in Boulder. Coach Prime's comments come after the Big 12's fine over the BYU incident.

James Carnes

In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at a disappointing 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference after a crushing loss to TCU. As the Buffaloes return home, coach Deion Sanders needs Folsom Field to be a fortress of noise to bounce back this season.

The Buffs are set to host the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, a pivotal game that could either save the 2025 season or send it spiraling toward a losing record. Coach Prime understands the assignment for the faithful in Boulder, and during his press conference, he offered a powerful tribute to those who continue to show up.

iowa state colorado buffaloes deion sanders coach prime loud crowd folsom field fans boulder recruiting nil transfer portal
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"The Best Fans"

Despite the recent skid, which saw Colorado blow a 14-0 lead for the second consecutive week against TCU, the coach expressed total faith in the environment the Buffs will return to this week.

Sanders confirmed the demand for tickets remains at an all-time high, stating the team is "close to a sell-out" for the looming conference battle against the Cyclones. But his praise for the Buffs faithful went a step further.

"You guys are the best fans in the country to me," Sanders said, a direct and unequivocal endorsement that cut through any of the on-field disappointment.

Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA;Colorado Buffaloes student fans cheer in the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime has always embraced the crowd and the students. He knows how to make every ticket holder feel personally responsible for the team's success. If the fans bring the energy, the team, he hopes, will bring results.

However, to keep the crowd pleased this week, the offense needs a cleaner performance than the one quarterback Kaidon Salter delivered last week, which included three interceptions in the loss to TCU.

Coach Prime Addresses Big 12 fine

Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French reacts to a pass inference penalty called on him in the second half vs BYU
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) reacts to a pass inference penalty called on him in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The high praise for the fans, however, comes just one week after the Big 12 Conference reprimanded the program and issued a $50,000 fine following an incident involving the behavior of the same "best fans" at Folsom Field.

Following the close 24-21 home loss to BYU, the conference fined the University of Colorado for derogatory and anti-Mormon chants directed at the Cougars and their supporters during the game.

Immediately following the incident, Coach Prime addressed the situation directly, issuing a heartfelt apology to the BYU program and their fanbase. "BYU, we love you. We appreciate you, and we support you," he said last week in a sign of sportsmanship and class.

But the Big 12’s decision to fine the school for the actions of a few thousand students drew a sharp reaction from Sanders during today's press conference.

"I don't know how you fine the school because of the fanbase," Sanders stated, clearly questioning the conference’s policy and the precedent it sets.

Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His point creates a critical legal and financial dilemma facing all modern college football programs: is the institution truly responsible for the spontaneous, and sometimes inappropriate, expressions of its massive and rapidly expanding fan base? 

While Coach Prime is quick to apologize for the comments—as he correctly did for the BYU community—he seemed to be drawing the line at the university being financially penalized for actions it cannot directly control.

This stance simultaneously defends the university's wallet while celebrating the loyalty of his supporters. The Colorado Buffaloes faithful are, according to Coach, “the best in the country”.

Now, as the team prepares to host the No. 22-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, it will be up Colorado to prove that energy can be channeled into an atmosphere that is both hostile to the Cyclones but respectful to all.

Published
