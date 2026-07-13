Colorado Four-Star Commit Turns Heads in Front of Highly-Touted Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes featured representation at the annual Under Armour Next S7VNS camp. Colorado fans and coach Deion Sanders will be pleased to know a future Buffalo put on a show.

Which further fuels the intrigue for Colorado's 2027 recruiting class.

Closer Look at Jaiden Kelly-Murray's Performance

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Four-star wide receiver from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina Jaiden Kelly-Murray turned heads down in IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 5-11 wideout joined four other wideouts in earning this title: Top performers.

UA Next S7VNS - Alpha Dog & Top Performers 👀🔥



Read the full story here: https://t.co/wMJ799lqzZ pic.twitter.com/m3t0LmM5jl — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 13, 2026

Recruiting reporter for 247Sports TJ Randall dove into how impactful Kelly-Murray looked. Randall wrote how he formed chemistry with Georgia quarterback commit Colton Nussmeier in leading scoring drive for their team the Wunna Warriors, even out-jumping defenders for the football despite his rather smallish frame.

Randall even illustrated how Kelly-Murray dominated against Georgia powerhouse Carrolton, including how he "created separation on a corner route that resulted in a touchdown."

Randall's description of Kelly-Murray's performance, even in a 7-on-7 setting, should fuel new intrigue for Buffalo fans for multiple reasons.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray Ahead of Colorado Chapter

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs down the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 7-on-7 circuit receives mixed reviews from critics and analysts. Several football purists believe anyone can look great in shirts and shorts because the pads aren't on.

But Under Armour's camp earns national recognition as it invites some of the nation's top prospects ahead of their senior season. And in this case Kelly-Murray.

In turn, Kelly-Murray clearly used the experience to see how he really measured up against talent he doesn't always face. Let alone future Saturday opponents of his.

Colorado likely will be pleased with how Kelly-Murray didn't back away from competition per Randall's words, ultimately drawing praise inside the tourney. That attitude even fuels the new narrative of who Sanders and his coaching staff now want as recruits: those with a "dog" in them and not complacent with their placement among the national recruiting rankings.

How Jaiden Kelly-Murray's Skills Can Translate at Colorado

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly-Murray was delivering explosive plays before the UA camp. Hence how he ascended into a national recruit who was recruited by SEC powers.

Kelly-Murray wins the line of scrimmage battle right out of the gate off his releases. He's quick enough to slip past cornerbacks even those who try to jam him at the line of scrimmage. But then he mixes his speed with a sudden change-of-direction that leaves a gap between him and his defender, creating enough separation to win that battle.

Sanders plus offensive coordinator Brennan Marion likely fawned over the South Carolina native's run-after-catch ability. Marion's "Go-Go" offense sets up skill position players to gain more one-on-one advantage plus space in the open field. Kelly-Murray's explosive skill set makes him a perfect early slot wideout option for this system down the road.

But Colorado didn't just recruit him for opening up the passing game down the road. Kelly-Murray presents dynamic value as a return man on special teams and could contend for kickoff/punt return duties too.

Kelly-Murray didn't earn "alpha dog" status at the UA camp. But his performance helps create samples of what will come for his senior season. Plus will energize Colorado fans for how Kelly-Murray can reshape the future on the perimeter in Boulder.

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