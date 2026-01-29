From Head to Toe, Our Best Apparel and Accessories From the PGA Show

The recent PGA Show was an absolute whirlwind. There is no better way to describe it. With nearly 450 apparel and footwear brands represented at the show, and such a vast array of styles, there was truly something for each and every shape, size, style, taste, and preference. From traditional to street-inspired and everything in between, it should be a stellar year for golf fashion.

With so many great options in each category, it wasn’t easy choosing our “Best Of Show”—the standouts for each category are impressive.

And the winners are:

Best of Show

Best Outerwear: Blanco rain suits

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

These are eye-catching in “anything but black” subtle pastel colors, inspired by founder/CEO Matt Sinnreich’s newborn baby girl and all the refreshing, calm colors of her toys and baby clothes. Coming from a snowboard background, Sinnreich designed the rain suits—arriving this spring—with both waterproof functionality and comfort. Features like ventilation zips under the arms and inner thighs, heat-sealed seams on back-pocket magnets so they self-seal and contents are protected, and more depth in the hood to fit the head better and not interfere with the golf swing.

There are a lot of bells and whistles built into the rain suits, but most impressive might be how you can roll the rain gear into a sheath that’s like an umbrella cover, and then it fits into the umbrella portion of a golf bag instead of stuffing into a pocket.

With a company mantra of “Country Club Attire for the Public Domaine,” Blanco in its first-year infancy is hitting some major marks in golf apparel, as evidenced by the amount of attention it received at the show from merchandise buyers. blanco.clothing

Best Headwear: Fenix Sportier luxury leather sport visor

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

These have become a sold-out, cult-favorite style for good reason—they are truly a timeless, luxury accessory that combines style and functionality. The brand’s entire collection is thoughtfully designed and thoroughly wear-tested by the founder/designer, who is a lifelong athlete and tennis player herself, as well as a former executive of another luxury brand.



The upscale visors are made from the finest leather and lined with performance sport material so they can be seamlessly worn from play to anywhere you need extra sun protection while staying fashionable. The Italian leather visors are also lined with sport performance sweat-wicking material that is darker so makeup and sweat stains don’t show. They are adjustable and comfortable with a luxe, soft elastic headband—no velcro that sticks to hair—and constructed to fit all head sizes without the bunching excess material. Classy French hardware elevates a headwear look that has needed some attention for too long. Starting at $150, fenixsportier.com

Best Tournament Gift: Jolly golf bag organizers

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

These organizers eliminate clutter and let you focus on your game. If you’re sick of digging through a cluttered golf bag, the thoughtfully crafted bags blend clean design with serious utility, carrying exactly what you need—and nothing you don’t. A lightweight organizer that securely zips closed and tucks neatly into the golf bag’s apparel or accessory pocket for easy access during a round. It includes dedicated slots for just enough tees, ball markers, pencils, divot tools, golf gloves, scorecards, cash, a phone, keys, a rangefinder battery and an AirTag. The bag organizers make a golf tournament gift everyone will be chatting about. Starting at $95, jollygolf.com

Best Accessory: La Boucle woven belts

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

These belts are not just an accessory, but a timeless statement of style and individuality. Each belt can stretch up to 59 inches and can carry weight up to 800 pounds. The innovative design eliminates the need for traditional holes, offering an unmatched fit that provides a sleek and streamlined look. All the belts are crafted from high-quality materials, including Italian vegetable-tanned leather, Spanish suede leather, stainless steel buckles, DLC-coated black buckles and more to make the belts strong and durable.



A vast array of color choices in a display where you can clearly match up any belt to your outfit is also a game changer. La Boucle is so confident in the quality of its belts, each comes with a two year warranty. Starting at $79, laboucle.com

Best Footwear Classic Style: FootJoy Premier Marquis

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

Coming soon, these shoes are for the most discerning golf consumer, featuring exquisite craftsmanship and detailing with hand-selected full-grain leathers. Soft, supple, ultra-lightweight materials and refined finishes create a modern take on a classic silhouette. The shoe is equipped with FootJoy’s new ARCTrax outsole technology, which features an anti-channeling design and flex-promoting concentric circles optimizing ground forces to help power through the golf swing. A padded and molded Ortholite tongue locks the foot in place and enhanced collar padding provides superior comfort, heel stability, and responsive underfoot cushioning. Delivering a premium shoe with so many added features, while reducing the overall weight of the shoe, ensures the player can walk or ride comfortably no matter how many holes they’re playing. footjoy.com

Best Footwear Sneaker Style: Under Armour Drive Pro Clone

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

This is the next chapter of golf performance footwear. The shoe was developed to address a longstanding problem in golf footwear: traditional designs often struggle to match the natural shape and movement of the athlete’s foot. Traditional leathers and textiles can limit how well a shoe conforms to the foot and to the swing, which can affect overall fit and consistency on the course.

“Clone adapts to the shape and movement of your foot, helping maintain the same level of support from your first swing to your last,” said Kyle Blakely, SVP of UnderArmour’s Innovation and Design Studio. “Because the material behaves like a dynamic surface rather than a traditional textile or leather, athletes get a more consistent fit, better energy transfer and a more stable platform throughout the entire round.” Arriving in February, underarmour.com

Best Men’s Piece: Ralph Lauren RLX waffle knit polo

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

This piece combines a silhouette inspired by Ralph Lauren’s timeless Polo shirt with a cotton-knit construction that provides an elevated look to set it apart from other polo tops. We chose this piece because it hits two major fall trends we gleaned from the PGA Show—refined texture and the muted fern/agave green color we saw in variations all over the show floor along with shades of baltic/cadet/pacific blues.

Crafted with CoolMax fibers, the knit polo also has plenty of performance features to help keep you cool, dry, and comfortable. The rib-knit Johnny collar and sleeves are detailed with double-contrast tipping for extra distinction and it all has the ease of being machine washable. The knit polo is one of those pieces that can truly go from course to any activity day or night. ralphlauren.com

Best Womens Piece: Head knit raglan jacket

Janice Ferguson/Sports Illustrated

This also hits two of the major fall trends with its cotton/nylon breathable, four-way stretch textured knit in moss green. The piece is part of the summer/fall collection available Aug. 1. The jacket exudes versatility with texture and style details that can be worn on and off course with anything from skirts to jeans. Rooted in a 1970s sensibility, the raglan jacket is part of the collection that embraces rich color mixing and nostalgic combinations—sun-faded tones, earthy hues, and bold contrasts brought to life through intentional layering. headgolf.com

Best Merchandising: Dunning Golf’s “The Tree”

Courtesy Dunning Golf

This swatch-based tool is used to show how the concept of a tree is used to mix and match colors, solids, stripes and prints. For example, the light and dark Monte Carlo blues act as the trunk and then branches extend off with complementary colors cabernet, casino green and anchor blue.

Omar Jermaine, head of design/creative for Dunning, designed the line with all styles available at the start of the shipping window. A buyer can either buy vertically using the color stories, or horizontally on the tree and by items. This allows shops to start with a collection and then fill in as the season goes on with all the pieces being able to merchandise together to create a cohesive display look.

We asked Jermaine how he keeps innovating a classic golf look each season. He replied, “We start by looking back. The most timeless golf style has always been rooted in restraint, precision and purpose. From there, we move forward developing proprietary performance fabrics, refining silhouettes and obsessing over the smallest details. Innovation for us isn’t about chasing trends, but evolving a classic in a way that feels relevant, modern and enduring.” dunninggolf.com

Best Design Innovation: Vessel Golf

Courtesy Vessel

Vessel wins this category not for its innovative golf bags but rather for its thoughtful foray into apparel. It knows the space is crowded so the intention is to not deviate from what they know, but add some additional offerings to those who appreciate the design philosophy of the Vessel brand.

Here’s the innovation: pocket placement on pants. “We don’t really add pockets for novelty—we add them for functionality,” said Justin Kuo, Vessel Golf creative director. The performance 5-pocket pant is engineered with the same discipline we bring to every Vessel bag.”

On the pant the fifth pocket is placed in back and up higher to hold a cell phone so you can sit down without sitting on your phone. It’s such a small detail that will solve a such a big issue. The tailored fit pant brings luxury precision to a classic silhouette. Crafted from Lux Motion fabric—a blend of lightweight recycled polyester and advanced stretch fibers—it balances structure with flexibility of freedom of movement and lasting shape. Subtle grosgrain detailing reflect Vessel’s craftsmanship, while moisture-wicking, quick-dry finish and wrinkle-resistance provide the necessary performance features. Available late spring, the pants will be offered in black, midnight navy and charcoal grey. vesselgolf.com

More Golf from Sports Illustrated