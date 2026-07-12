Colorado Recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray Makes Surprising Connection With Georgia Commit

Colorado Buffaloes class of 2027 recruit, wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray was at 7v7 camp with other high school recruits. During a drill, Kelly-Murray hauled in an incredible catch thrown to him by Georgia Bulldogs commit, quarterback Colton Nussmeier.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray Connects with Georgia Commit at Camp

Georgia coach Kirby Smart looks on during spring practice in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaiden Kelly-Murray is a 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He is rated as a three-star wide receiver and ranked as the No. 43 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite. He committed to Colorado back in late May of 2026.

Here is his connection with Nussmeier, who is a four-star recruit in the 2027 class. Nussmeier is the brother of former LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

4 ⭐️ QB Georgia commit Colton Nussmeier to 3 ⭐️ WR Colorado commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray, making it look easy 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWDT2KQgiT — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 11, 2026

As a junior in high school, Jaiden Kelly-Murray had 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns. This was coming off a sophomore season where he had 81 receptions for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The quarterback who threw the ball to him, Nussmeier, is a 6-3, 195 pound signal caller out of Denton, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 quarterback in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kelly-Murray is one of Colorado’s 20 current commits in the 2027 recruiting class. Rivals ranks this class as the No. 38 class in the country. This ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats.

Out of the 20 commits, four are rated as either four or five star recruits. The highest rating for a Colorado 2027 commit is quarterback Andre Adams, who has a rating of 91.14. He is a four star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in his class per Rivals.

Looking at the wide receiver room, Jaiden Kelly-Murray is joined by three-star wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand.

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This class being ranked No. 38 is a big step up from where the 2026 class was ranked. Rivals ranked the Buffs' 2026 recruiting class No. 67 in the country. That was among the worst of any power conference team. It was ranked No. 15 in the Big 12, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

While Colorado's class ranking was low, the product on the field last season wasn't better. The Buffs went 3-9 in 2025, missing a bowl game for the second time in three years under coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime will look to get things turned around in 2026.

The Buffs are projected to be one of the worst teams in power conference college football again next season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, their win total is at 4.5, with odds of -160 on the under. Sanders isn't a stranger to surprising people, as the Buffaloes stunned the college world in 2024 when they won nine games fresh off a 4-8 2023 season.

Will the momentum from Colorado's improvement in recruiting carry over to the field in 2026?

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