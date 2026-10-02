Three Matchups That Will Decide Colorado's Game Against Texas Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes enter their homecoming game against the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders as heavy underdogs, with ESPN Analytics giving them just a 13 percent chance to win. It’s safe to say that this upset would be the biggest win of the Coach Prime Era if Colorado can pull it off.

But it won’t be an easy task, as getting the better of several key matchups will be essential for a Buffs’ win. Here’s a look at three matchups the Buffaloes need to win in order to topple the Red Raiders.

Samu Taumanupepe, Dylan Manuel vs. Texas Tech running backs

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior of Colorado’s defensive line is going to be tasked with shutting down a strong Red Raiders run game in this game. The Buffaloes’ linebackers have been filling gaps and doing most of the run-stopping work thus far, but with star linebacker Tyler Martinez out for the foreseeable future, Taumanupepe and Manuel will need to have a big role on the interior.

“It’s going to be the same every week, going and stopping the run,” said Manuel on Wednesday. “I feel like we’ve been doing a pretty good job stopping the run. Held Georgia Tech to like 50 yards rushing, held Weber State to, what, 50 yards as well? Throughout the game against Baylor, we held them to like 40 yards rushing. So I feel like we’ve just got to play a full game of dominating and stopping the run. So I feel like we’re going to do a great job this weekend as well.”

Santana Hopper and Toby Anene vs. Will Hammond

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another crucial part of Colorado’s defensive line will be the combination of hybrid lineman Santana Hopper and edge rusher Toby Anene. With edge rusher and Colorado sack leader Lamont Lester Jr. more than likely out for this game, it’ll be on those two to get after Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond.

Hammond is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, and his mobility has been limited as a result. Texas Tech has been turning to backup quarterback Thomas Castellanos in run sets to account for this. But if the Buffaloes are getting consistent pressure on Hammond, it’ll make it difficult for the Red Raiders to maintain that rotation comfortably.

If Colorado can prevent Hammond from settling into the game in a hostile road environment, that could make the difference in the result of this game. If not, though, he’ll be in his element and have no issue picking apart the Buffs’ defense.

Brice Pollock vs. Joseph Williams

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively for Colorado, there is one key matchup that could be the difference between Brennan Marion running the ‘Go-Go’ or it being a no-go once again. Against the Baylor Bears in Week 4, the Buffaloes found the most offensive success when they were consistently getting the ball in the hands of their receivers, namely Williams.

He racked up 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown, and would’ve had even more production had Colorado fed him the ball more consistently throughout the game.

He’ll be matched up against Texas Tech’s top cornerback, Brice Pollock, who has been a crucial piece of its defense this season. He has five pass breakups this season and hasn’t been targeted much as a whole, so he’ll be a tough man for Williams to shake free from.

If Williams can win his matchup against Pollock, though, the Buffs can run their offense through him once again, and he’ll likely find similar success to what he saw against Baylor.

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