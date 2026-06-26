Highest Rated Colorado Buffaloes Players in EA Sports College Football 27

The team and player ratings for EA Sports College Football 27 have been revealed. Who are the highest rated Colorado Buffaloes players?

Colorado’s Highest Rated Players

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero is the highest rated Buffs in EA Sports College Football 27. Scudero is rated 91 overall. Including Scudero, Colorado’s four highest rated players are all players from the transfer portal this offseason.

Danny Scudero, Wide Receiver - 91 Overall

Danny Scudero is a 5-9, 175 pound wide receiver that transferred from the San Jose State Spartans to Colorado this offseason.

At San José State in 2025, Scudero hauled in 88 receptions for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 88 receptions led the Mountain West conference and his 1,297 receiving yards were more than anyone else in FBS.

Gideon ESPN Lampron, Linebacker - 88 Overall

Gideon ESPN Lampron is a 6-0, 220 pound linebacker that transferred from the Bowling Green Falcons to Colorado during the offseason.

As junior for Bowling Green in 2025, Lampron had 119 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass defended.

Boo Carter, Defensive Back- 87 Overall

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boo Carter is a 5-11, 200 pound defensive back who previously played for the Tennessee Volunteers. Carter was with Tennessee in 2024 and 2025, playing in 22 games.

Last season, Carter had 25 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended.

DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver - 86 Overall

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeAndre Moore Jr. is a 6-0, 190 pound wide receiver who played last season for the Texas Longhorns.

He spent the last three seasons at Texas and had his most productive season in 2025 as a junior. In that season, Moore had 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns.

Colorado Team Rated 81 Overall

As for Colorado’s team overall, EA Sports has them at an 81. This is in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the Big 12 conference. There are five Big 12 teams rated higher than Colorado and four tied with them at an 81 overall.

The highest rated Big 12 team is the defending Big 12 champions and favorites to win the conference again in 2026, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. They have a rating of 87.

Colorado is coming off a 3-9 2025 season. The Buffs are looking to get back to a bowl game for the second time under coach Deion Sanders. Sanders took over as Colorado coach in 2023 has an overall record of 16-21. The Buffs have missed a bowl game in two of his first three seasons.

Deion Sanders has been aggresive in the transfer portal, and that continues to show in this transfer class for the 2026 season. All four of Colorado's top rated players are going into their first year in Boulder after hitting the portal. It will be interesting to see how their skillsets fit in with this Buffs team.

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