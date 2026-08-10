Colorado Coach Gunnar White Updates Bo Hughley's Progress at Fall Camp

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made rebuilding the offensive line a priority since the end of last season, and Georgia transfer Bo Hughley remains one of the central figures in that work as the Buffaloes move deeper into fall camp.

Hughley arrived in Boulder with SEC experience, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound frame and a realistic opportunity to become Colorado’s starting left tackle. The former Georgia Bulldog is still developing within a new offense and a new line room, but offensive run game coordinator and offensive line coach Gunnar White said he has seen Hughley moving in the right direction.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I’m happy where Bo is heading,” White said after practice, per DNVR Buffs. “He’s not where he needs to be yet, but he’s fighting for other reasons, too.”

White’s point was not simply about Hughley’s place on the depth chart. He described a player beginning to understand his role inside a new offensive line, particularly the responsibility that comes with playing for the teammates on either side of him.

“Whenever you’re doing stuff for other people rather than yourself, there he is,” White said. “Coach says it all the time, you’ll quit on yourself before you quit on somebody else. With him, he’s heading in the direction he needs to.”

Hughley enters a wide-open tackle competition

The Buffaloes returned to Boulder after their week-long camp in Colorado Springs with several offensive line jobs still unsettled. Colorado replaced every starter from its 2025 line, creating a competition that has included returning players and a large group of transfer additions.

Hughley is one of the most experienced tackle candidates in the group. He played in 10 games for Georgia last season and started twice, including his first career start against Alabama. He also appeared in the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff during his three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Colorado added Hughley from Georgia along with Rutgers transfer Taj White, Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson and Cal transfer Leon Bell. Returners Larry Johnson III and Andre Roye Jr. have also worked at tackle, leaving the staff with several options as camp continues.

White’s comments indicate Hughley remains in the discussion, but the line coach was careful not to suggest that the work is finished. Colorado’s staff is evaluating more than size and previous experience while it settles on the five linemen who will protect quarterback Julian Lewis.

Colorado lists Hughley as a fourth-year player with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He entered the program as a three-star transfer prospect after arriving at Georgia as a highly regarded four-star recruit out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Colorado OL coach Gunnar White on Bo Hughley



“I’m happy with where Bo is heading, he’s not where he has to be yet” pic.twitter.com/uEMvz5qmnp — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) August 10, 2026

Colorado Buffaloes need answers up front

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line remains one of the biggest questions facing Colorado before the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech.

The Buffs allowed 38 sacks last season and finished near the bottom of the national rankings in sacks allowed. Colorado also struggled to create a dependable run game, which placed more pressure on its quarterbacks and limited the offense throughout a 3-9 season.

That is why Sanders and the staff invested so heavily in the position during the transfer cycle. The new group has brought more depth, more competition and several players with Power Four experience, but it also has to form chemistry quickly.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has consistently spoken highly of the line since arriving in Boulder. He said during the offseason that this is the best offensive line he has coached, a strong statement from a coordinator whose Go-Go offense will depend on a physical and coordinated front.

The Go-Go system asks linemen to handle pace, identify movement and establish a run game while maintaining protection for a young quarterback. The tackles, in particular, will face a demanding task in a scheme that plans to spread the field but still wants to run the ball with authority.

Colorado’s official staff lists White as offensive run game coordinator and offensive line coach, with Andre Gurode and George Hegamin also working with the position group.

The next steps for Hughley

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) holds up Andrew Smart, son of head coach Kirby Smart, after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hughley’s path to the starting lineup will depend on how he handles the final weeks of camp and whether he can consistently perform in the areas White emphasized. Colorado has the length and experience at tackle that it lacked at points last season, but the staff still has to determine which combination works best together.

The Georgia transfer has already handled high-level competition in the SEC, and his size gives Colorado a legitimate edge presence in pass protection. The next part of the evaluation will center on his consistency, communication and ability to carry out the physical approach White wants from the group.

Colorado is back in Boulder after its off-campus camp trip and will continue building the depth chart before heading to Atlanta. Hughley is not a finished product yet, according to his position coach, but White’s assessment suggests the tackle remains firmly in the race to play a major role for the Buffs this fall.

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