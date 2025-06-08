Colorado Buffaloes Hosting 3-Star Linebacker On Weekend Recruiting Visit
Only two weeks after receiving an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes, class of 2026 three-star linebacker Colby Johnson announced he'll take an official visit to Boulder this upcoming weekend.
In revealing his travel plans on X, the Sammamish, Washington, native said he hopes to grow closer with coach Deion Sanders' Colorado staff. "Can’t wait to get down to Boulder next weekend and build my relationships with the staff," Johnson wrote on X. "Locked in for June 13th-15th."
Johnson announced an offer from Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart on May 23, so the two sides have made quick progress and seem to have strong mutual interest.
247Sports ranks Johnson as the No. 116 linebacker in his class and the No. 14 overall prospect in Washington. On3 values the 6-foot-3, 210-pound recruit about the same, listing him as the No. 109 linebacker and the No. 15 overall prospect in his home state.
Other FBS programs to offer Johnson include the Wyoming Cowboys, Montana Grizzlies, Utah State Aggies, New Mexico Lobos, Nevada Wolf Pack, Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs. On May 14, Johnson announced he'll visit Fresno State from June 13-15, but those plans have apparently changed with a trip to Colorado now on the books. He also has an official visit to San Diego State scheduled for June 20, per his X.
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class features only two commits: Illinois three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and California three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr., the son of CU defensive line coach Domata Peko. For comparison, the Utah Utes (two) are the only other Big 12 team with fewer than five commits.
Fourteen class of 2025 prospects signed with the Buffs, including three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker. However, the Buffs watched three-star offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire and three-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson enter the transfer portal in April.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released
With the 2025 season nearing, transfers Martavius French (UTSA) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State) are favorites to start at inside linebacker. Walker, Jeremiah Brown and TCU transfer Kylan Salter are also in the mix.
In other class of 2026 recruiting news, Colorado cracked four-star cornerback Preston Ashley's top three and made four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.'s top five. Johnson has yet to name his top schools, but that could change soon with his college recruitment nearing its finish line.
“I don’t sell anything because I don’t have anything to sell,” Sanders said last spring regarding his message to recruits. “I don’t sell them dreams. I don’t sell them hope and sell them wishes. I tell them everything they get, they’re going to have to earn. I don’t promise you a number, I’m not promising you a position, I’m not promising you to start. If you want it, come and get it. We don’t sugar coat anything, we’re not big on baby you, we’re not going to hold your hand."