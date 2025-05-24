Colorado Buffaloes Targeting 3-Star Linebacker Recruit From Washington
Looking to grow their 2026 recruiting class, the Colorado Buffaloes extended an offer to three-star linebacker Colby Johnson.
Johnson hails from Sammamish, Washington, and has also announced recent offers from the Montana Grizzlies, Wyoming Cowboys, Utah State Aggies, New Mexico Lobos, Nevada Wolf Pack and Fresno State Bulldogs. While the majority of his offers are from non-Power Four schools, he still has another season ahead at Eastlake High School to boost his recruiting stock.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect spoke with Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart before announcing his offer on Friday.
"After an amazing conversation with @CoachHartCU I am extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University Of Colorado!" Johnson wrote on X.
Johnson has a busy summer ahead with recruiting trips scheduled for Arizona (June 6), Fresno State (June 13) and San Diego State (June 13). He hasn't yet announced plans to visit Boulder.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Johnson is the No. 111 linebacker in his class and the No. 14 overall prospect in Washington. On3 ranks him as the No. 100 linebacker and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Evergreen State.
Johnson still needs to gain some weight to compete at the Power Four level, but he owns great speed for a linebacker. Per his Hudl account, he ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, and he recently clocked a 10.87-second 100-meter dash in a track and field meet.
As a Washington native, Johnson was particularly excited to pick up a recent offer from the Washington State Cougars.
"This was for sure special for them, and really special for me too," Johnson told 247Sports. "I got off the phone, and I didn't even (first) say a word to my mom. I just gave her a big hug and said, 'WSU just offered,' and she said, 'Oh my gosh, yes!' and was super excited... I've been looking forward to this one for super, super long."
Illinois three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and California three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. represent Colorado coach Deion Sanders' only class of 2026 commits. The two-deep class ranks No. 80 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, according to 247Sports.
While Johnson is still another year away from beginning his college career, Colorado's inside linebacker room could use some additional depth heading into the 2025 season. After losing 2024 starters LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green, the Buffs have picked up transfer portal commits from Martavius French (UTSA), Kylan Salter (TCU), and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State). Class of 2025 signee Mantrez Walker is also on board as an incoming freshman.
It's still early, but French and Hughes are favored to start at inside linebacker next season. Salter, Walker and graduate student Jeremiah Brown will help provide depth, although "Coach Prime" may look to add another linebacker from the portal.