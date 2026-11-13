Colorado Buffaloes vs. Houston Cougars: Final Prediction

Returning back to Folsom Field are the Colorado Buffaloes who are looking to upset the No. 14 Houston Cougars. With just three games remaining in the regular season, playing one of the Big 12’s top programs presents another chance for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his team to demonstrate progress against a ranked opponent.

Houston is entering the matchup with a 7-2 overall record and sits at 4-2 in conference play after their 31-24 win over Cincinnati. Colorado on the other hand, is coming off of a tough 20-10 loss to Arizona State and holds an overall record of 3-6. The Cougars are expected to finish their season on a high note as they remain a part of the College Football Playoff conversation, but Colorado is hoping to have a shocking performance in front of their home crowd.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Final Preview

Houston presents a difficult matchup for Colorado, specifically because of its ability to move the football not just through the air, but on the ground as well. The Cougars average 35.4 points and 470.2 total yards a game which makes their offense one of the more productive units in the Big 12.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has thrown for 2,280 yards and 22 touchdowns with only two interceptions this season. He also leads with seven rushing touchdowns. Houston running back Re’Shaun Sanford II adds to the challenging offense as he has recorded 126 rushing yards and a touchdown in the team’s matchup against Cincinnati.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts as Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defense is going to need to need to prioritize limiting those big plays with the expectation of Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron playing an important role. Lampron leads the Buffaloes with 99 tackles this season and recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Arizona State.

When it comes to the Colorado offense, the biggest question is whether or not Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson can provide the consistency needed. Wilson will have the opportunity to lead the offense against this Houston defense that has achieved eight interceptions so far this season.

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The Buffaloes have to protect the football, establish an offensive balance and capitalize on any opportunities that come their way. If Colorado allows Houston to control the tempo and dictate the game, then pulling an upset off will become incredibly difficult.

Final Prediction

Despite the Buffaloes having an advantage playing at home, Houston is entering this matchup as the more consistent team. The Cougars have shown their ability to score against quality opponents while being able to maintain a defense that has allowed only 21.3 points per game.

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has shown glimpses and pieces of potential throughout the season but have had a difficult time putting together four complete quarters. The Buffaloes cannot afford silly mistakes on either side of the ball and cannot suffer any costly turnovers.

Despite Houston being favored, Colorado still has a chance to make this game a competitive one. If Wilson can establish an early rhythm and the defense can contain Weigman, the Buffaloes could set up quite the challenge for the Cougars.

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman’s ability to make consecutive impactful plays especially with his legs, combined with Sanford’s production in the backfield, should be expected to put pressure on Colorado’s defense.

The Buffaloes could make things competitive early in the game but Houston’s ability to control the tempo in addition to capitalizing on mistakes could end up making all the difference.

Final Prediction: Houston Cougars 34, Colorado Buffaloes 20.

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