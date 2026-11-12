Houston Coach Willie Fritz Delivers Honest Colorado Claim Before Big 12 Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes can either keep their bowl hopes alive or become eliminated on Nov. 13. Colorado and coach Deion Sanders enter Folsom Field with a 3-6 mark before facing No. 14 Houston.

So Colorado looks like it's in "back against the wall" mode. Cougars coach Willie Fritz, however, doesn't see a vulnerable Buffaloes team.

What Coach Willie Fritz Said About Colorado

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz praised the play of the Buffaloes despite what the record indicates heading into this Friday the 13th showdown in Boulder.

"They’re very talented. They’ve been in every game they’ve played this year," Fritz said.

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Charlie Williams (87) cannot make a catch against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Daquwan Dunn (19) during the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He clearly sees the one that took Baylor to the wire. Plus, the Colorado team that hung with reigning Big 12 Conference champion Texas Tech before turnovers unraveled for CU. But Fritz also brought up a certain game that highlights what he's really seen from the Buffaloes.

"They probably gave Utah — the No. 2 team in the country — the best game out of anybody this season," Fritz said.

That's also the same Utah team that's 9-0 and the only unbeaten team left among Big 12 teams. Yet Fritz clearly saw how Colorado came close to beating the Utes in their 27-24 loss. And that margin was a lot tighter compared to Utah's last victory: 28-20 over nationally ranked BYU in the Holy War.

"Very talented team," Fritz said about Colorado. "They've given everybody one heck of a game."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One Colorado Assistant Torched a Willie Fritz-led Team Before

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fritz and his Cougars claimed last year's meeting 36-20 out in "H-Town." So Fritz owns a 1-0 overall record against Sanders.

However, he had a not-so-great experience facing one member of the Colorado coaching staff. Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion handed Fritz and his defense lots of fits during his own last meeting with the Cougars.

"Their offensive coordinator was the offensive coordinator for my first game here at University of Houston when he was at UNLV," Fritz said. "And did a really good job against us then, and did a good job that whole season."

So Marion owns the edge there, helping lead UNLV to the 27-7 victory over UH in Fritz's Cougars' debut. Marion unleashed the ground attack, part of his "Go-Go" offense that evening, and tallied 195 yards, with running back Michael Allen hitting 65 yards and former quarterback Matthew Sluka racking up 59. That victory eventually led to UNLV's first-ever appearance in the Mountain West Conference title game.

Colorado Still Has Its Own Offense to Fix

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws as he is chased by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (97) during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes, though, haven't seen the past success of the "Go-Go" carry over to Boulder. Colorado has delivered lots of letdown moments on offense.

Turnovers have played a big part in Colorado's issues, regardless of whether it's quarterback Isaac Wilson or the running game having ball security issues. The air attack has seen notable drops too in crucial down situations.

The offense can be a dangerous brand when the execution is there. Fritz and his staff clearly have seen that side of Colorado. But again, execution lapses have occurred in all six of the Buffaloes' losses. Still, Fritz is looking past the 3-6 record here.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.