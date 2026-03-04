Bobby Hurley, Moe Odum React to Arizona State's Upset Win vs. No. 14 Kansas on Senior Night

Arizona State’s Senior Night was everything the program could have hoped for and more, as the Sun Devils took down visiting No. 14 Kansas 70–60 in Tempe.

With the victory, the Sun Devils improved to 16–14 on the year and 7–10 in Big 12 play in an up-and-down season for Bobby Hurley in his 11th year leading the program. Hurley, as has been well-documented, is in the final year of his contract, and no extension is in sight. As such, Tuesday night was his Senior Night of sorts, as its likely he’ll be coaching elsewhere next season. Hurley has said publicly that he wants to return, but he knows at this point it’s quite unlikely. His players know it, too.

“I think they understand the writing on the wall,” Hurley said postgame. “There’s not a lot of discussions about it, but I would assume they have an idea.”

Hurley said that despite his contract situation, he doesn’t believe that his players are garnering their motivation from it.

“I don’t think it’s me, I really don’t. It would be a nice little storyline or something but I really believe this is who they are. We lost our way for a few weeks and had a hard time winning some games in a very difficult league, but we’ve picked ourselves off the mat and I think we’re playing as good as we were at any point in the season because of our defense. And I think these kids just want to win. Players like Moe Odum still believe there’s hope and I do as well until someone tells us otherwise and someone outplays us and puts an end to what we’re doing right now.”

Sun Devils star senior Moe Odum calls Hurley “greatest coach that’s ever coached me.”

Arizona State star senior guard Moe Odum played in his final home game as a Sun Devil on Tuesday night, scoring 23 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor, while adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals. He did have six turnovers, but his five threes more than made up for it in the 10-point upset win.

Odum spoke after the game about the special relationship that he has with Hurley, who he committed to as a transfer from Pepperdine in the offseason.

“There’s days when we were going on losing streaks and [Hurley] would get in his dark places and I’d text him the next day like, ‘Stay with us, Coach. We with you. Don’t give up. We’re not giving up.’ I know that meant a lot to him and he really means a lot to me. He is the greatest coach that’s ever coached me. I’d go to war with him anytime. If I had more eligibility, I wouldn’t go nowhere. I feel like without Hurley, there’s nothing.”

“There’s no us,” fellow star Pig Johnson, chimed in.

Odum backed Hurley’s comments about his coach’s contract situation with Arizona State, acknowledging that he knew the state of things when he committed to the Sun Devils last offseason.

“I knew his situation before I even committed here,” Odum added. “And I still committed here. …There was nothing sentimental about this game. We felt like it was just another game and I don’t really care what nobody say, if Hurley is here, I expect him to be who he actually is. …I want to keep winning so Coach don’t go nowhere, because that’s my coach.”

The Sun Devils will certainly have to keep winning and will need a special run to a Big 12 tournament title to make the NCAA tournament. Arizona State closes the regular season this Saturday against No. 6 Iowa State in Ames in the final contest before the Big 12 tournament next week.

