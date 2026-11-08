Deion Sanders Answers Colorado Job Security Question After Arizona State Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes walked into Tempe with a chance to start a new streak. Instead Arizona State forced the Buffaloes back to their inconsistent ways on Nov. 7.

And in the process have rekindled job security concerns for coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders Gets Honest About Job Situation

"I don’t think about that. I am not here for my job. I am not built like that. I am really, really not. I want these kids to graduate and provoke changes in their lives and families. I am not worried about me."

"It's not a personal hurt for me. I'm hurt because you guys deserve better and the team deserves better. We should win and put our best foot forward. And I'm not seeing that."

"There's no one in that locker room who's not fighting. And that includes coaches and support staff."

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time ASU rolled to the 20-10 win that drops Colorado to 3-6 overall, which in turn now makes CU one loss away from officially getting knocked out of the bowl picture.

But coach Sanders fought through long pauses, then dropped a fierce postgame take after the defeat. Which included a "pity party" message to go along with thinking about his future.

Deion Sanders Denies Colorado 'Quit,' But Addressed Next Steps

"Much respect to Arizona State, including coach [Kenny] Dillingham and his staff. Wonderful game, I loved the way they used the freshman quarterback [Jake Fette] to keep us off balance. They made plays, and we didn't."

"I didn’t see quit. I didn’t see anyone being lethargic. I didn’t see any giving up by any means. But it was way too late. I wish we didn't start off like that."

"[But] I am not happy. We don’t have time for a pity party because we play Friday."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"If anybody in that locker room is not hurting right now, it’s the wrong game (for them). This is not how it is supposed to be. We have apologized 1,000 times to the fan base and to you all. But unless we don't get it together, it's going to be the same old, same old."

Deion Sanders Remains Committed to Run Game and Isaac Wilson

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on amidst players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We’re going to stick with it as long as we can."

“Count the box and do our best to control the football with the understanding of what’s going on on their side of the ball."

“We had some opportunities to hit some plays. We just gotta make them.”

On Wilson going 20-of-31 for 248 yards but still struggling with sacks, Sanders said: "You know, on a normal day, I would take that, but not the four sacks and the pick and everything else.”

"We've got to score. That's it. And I don't think it's a destination type of thing where we're on the road. We're not scoring points and we've got to score points. And we need to do a better job of stopping people, that's on me."

Deion Sanders Gets Real on Bowl Chances for Colorado

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leads his team of the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It don’t look good. I am not crazy."

"You think I'm happy? I am not happy with the outcome. I am not a loser by any means."

"I hate that we are coming up on the short ends of these games tremendously. We're just not consistent whatsoever in many phases that can win us football games. We're not consistent."

"Leadership shouldn't be questioned. These guys have played their butts off. We have guys that the team looks up to and they set the right example."

"I don't see anyone having a pity party. We've just got to do better. And that starts with me."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.