One Colorado Player Who Needs a Bigger Role to Avoid Future Transfer Questions

The Colorado Buffaloes’ secondary has struggled through two weeks. It allowed 237 yards to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets through the air in Week 1 before allowing 245 yards and three touchdowns to the Weber State Wildcats in Week 2.

The Buffaloes have an experienced defensive back in Jaydan Hardy, who spent time in the SEC on a squad that took a trip to the 2025 College Football Playoff. However, he hasn’t found a role for the Buffs, and given the struggles that his unit has had, he may be looking for a change of scenery if his role doesn’t increase.

Jaydan Hardy’s hopeful arrival to the Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy (1) kneels prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Hardy transferred to the Buffaloes during the offseason, it seemed like a new lease on life for his career. He’d been a member of two great Oklahoma Sooners teams under coach Brent Venables, but struggled to carve out a starting role amid the stout competition.

Hardy only recorded 17 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and two interceptions as a rotational safety. But there was hope that upon his arrival in Boulder, he would find a bigger role. Especially after Tennessee Volunteers transfer Boo Carter was moved out of the safety room, Hardy seemed like a candidate who could bring playoff experience to a playoff hopeful.

However, Hardy hasn’t been a factor on defense whatsoever, recording no stats through two games.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ secondary struggles

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers (10) and defensive back Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s game against Weber State seemed like Hardy’s best opportunity to see the field, but he still failed to make an impact. The Wildcats were even finding success in the passing game, which created opportunities for players to rotate through the secondary. Carter was shifted to slot, but redshirt freshman Jason Stokes Jr. got the nod over Hardy.

In that game, receiver Noah Kjar went for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including burning nickel Makari Vickers for a 70-yard completion. But the fact that Hardy couldn’t find a role despite those struggles in Colorado’s starting lineup is concerning for his season outlook.

How the Colorado Buffaloes can involve Jaydan Hardy

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy (1) gestures to the crowd after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Missouri Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But given that Colorado is only two games into the season, there is still plenty of time to change that. Hardy may have chances to prove himself over the not-so-distant horizon, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been shifting personnel on special teams.

"I'm not concerned about those issues,” said Sanders when addressing Colorado’s special teams issues ahead of Week 2. “The reason: because that's an easy fix with personnel. Some things are schematic. That wasn't schematic. That was personnel. We fixed it with personnel already. Hopefully, you see the results this weekend.”

If Hardy can earn a role in Sanders’ new-look punt and kick return coverages, he could get back to battling for a spot in the Buffs’ defense.

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