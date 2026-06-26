Jerry Rice Provides Rare Insight on Practice Battles Against Deion Sanders

BEAVERTON, Ore. — San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice attended the opening ceremony of The Opening Finals on Philip H. Knight Campus, the headquarters of Nike, on June 24, and Rice spoke to 120 of the country's top recruits about his practice battles against fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer turned Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

Jerry Rice on Competing Against Deion Sanders

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders (21) receives a hug from receiver Jerry Rice (80) during the game against the San Deigo Chargers during Super Bowl XXIX at the Joe Robbie Stadium. The 49ers beat the Chargers 49-26. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Rice mentioned teammates wanting to watch the matchups between who are considered the best wide receiver and the best cornerback to play in the NFL, but Rice also talked about what he learned from competing against "Coach Prime," better known then as "Prime Time."

"Going up against one of the best guys who ever played the game, Deion Sanders, it was tough. It was tough. But my thing is, it's all about the standard. It's all about being accountable, showing up every day ready to battle. Not showing up just to say, 'Hey, look, I'm gonna get through today.'"

"I showed up every day, I wanted to get better, I wanted to learn more. And I think that's the reason why I was able to have so much success on the football field. But if you lined up in front of me, and if it was a run play, I was gonna hit you right in your mouth. . . to let you know it's gonna be an all-out battle today," said Rice.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime's" Impact at Colorado

Sanders attracts talented players and coaches to Boulder thanks to his celebrity but also because of his history. He brought Hall of Fame players to Boulder like former Colorado defensive line coach Warren Sapp and former running backs coach Marshall Faulk, and Sanders himself has experience competing with receivers like Rice and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin in practice.

"Coach Prime" himself knows what it takes to become an NFL All-Pro, but he also witnessed greats like Rice and Irvin and their practice habits. That breadth of knowledge should attract any transfers and recruits to Colorado.

The Buffs have some momentum on the recruiting trail, currently holding 17 commitments and ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten, according to On3's rankings.

Additionally, after the Buffaloes finished 3-9 in 2025, "Coach Prime" made changes to both the coaching staff and the roster at Colorado. Talented transfers like wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry, as well as linebackers like Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron, joined the team, and the Buffs have new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve leading the charge.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will Sanders' offseason changes be enough to turn around the program and creat some positive momentum on the field?

Redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis returns after earning some reps as a true freshman. He only played in four games to preserve his redshirt, and Lewis finished the season with 589 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions.

One of the biggest uncertainties that Colorado faces in the 2026 season will be the performance of the front seven. The Buffs' rushing defense ranked No. 135 out of 136 teams in the FBS, allowing 222.5 yards per game on the ground.

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