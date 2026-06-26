Colorado Commitments Elevates Staff Recruiter Ranking in Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes’ big three recruiters continue to be among the best in the Big 12. After commitments from linebackers Jahmiere Daniels-Portis and Kaylon Bailey, they’ve seen a rise in the 247Sports Big 12 recruiter rankings.

Director of recruiting Rashad Rich has entered the top five, while offensive line coach Gunnar White ranks within the top 10 and director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box sits just outside of it. Here’s a look at what the trio has meant to Colorado’s 2027 class and how they stack up against the rest of the Big 12.

Director of Recruiting Rashad Rich

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Rich was most recently propelled up the rankings after Daniels-Portis’s commitment, now ranking No. 3 in the Big 12. Rich was also the lead recruiter in the Buffaloes’ pursuit of composite four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and four-star safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins, per 247Sports.

Rich has been pivotal in building out the future of the Buffaloes, as he’s brought in half of their blue-chip recruits in the 2027 class. He’s done so despite this being his first year with the program and has certainly earned himself some job security in the process.

His main competition in the Big 12 is Cincinnati Bearcats defensive line coach Walter Stewart. He hasn’t had the same blue-chip success as Rich, but he has him beat in volume. He’s brought in five three-star recruits, per 247Sports, which accounts for over a quarter of the Bearcats’ total commitments. 247Sports lists him as the No. 2 recruiter in the Big 12.

Offensive Line Coach Gunnar White

Zaquan Linton (T) during the Palm Beach Central Community High School Broncos' first football practice at the school campus in Wellington, Fla., on July 28, 2025. | THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White has taken matters into his own hands to secure the future of his position group, bringing in three three-star offensive line recruits in the 2027 class. Those recruits include offensive tackles Coderro McDaniel and Zaquan Linton, and an interior offensive lineman in Jayin Talib.

Linton and McDaniel are sizeable forces at the corners, both standing 6-5 and weighing over 290 pounds. They’ve flown relatively under the radar so far, but may see their stock rise after their senior seasons. Talib is an underrated recruit in his own right, but has had a bit more attention due to the fame of his bloodline. He’s the nephew of Super Bowl 50 champion cornerback Aqib Talib, who had a great NFL career.

White is listed as the No. 8 recruiter in the Big 12 by 247Sports. His main competition comes from the Kansas Jayhawks as their wide receivers coach, Terrence Samuel Jr., and offensive line coach, Darryl Agpalsa, sit at No. 7 and No. 9 on the list, respectively. They have brought in a combined six recruits, all of which being three-stars according to 247Sports.

White lost out on offensive line recruit Jaiden Lindsay, who likely would’ve pushed him over Samuel in the rankings. If White can find a replacement, he could make the leap necessary to do just that.

Director of Player Personnel Darius Darden-Box

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darden-Box has also seen some solid success in just his first year with the program. He is listed as the No. 11 recruiter in the Big 12 by 247Sports.

He has brought in three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen and composite four-star quarterback Andre Adams, according to 247Sports. Adams is obviously the more eye-catching name, and there’s a good reason for it. He’s an elite dual-threat quarterback and likely the future of the Buffaloes after the Julian Lewis era.

Even though Darden-Box doesn’t have quite as good an overall class as his fellow staff members, he may have brought in the Buffs’ most important recruit.



His main competition is TCU offensive line coach A.J. Ricker, who has brought in three three-star recruits for the Horned Frogs, per 247Sports. Ricker sits just one spot ahead of Darden-Box in the site’s rankings, and is all that stands between him and a top 10 recruiter ranking in the Big 12.

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