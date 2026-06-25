Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders Speak Candidly About The Opening at Nike Headquarters

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Nike has brought back The Opening, bringing in 120 top recruits from the classes of 2027, 2028, and a select few from the class of 2029.

In the history of The Opening, the competition has seen 95 first-round picks in the NFL come through with a newly inducted Hall of Fame class of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray, and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Bo Nix featured in the locker room at The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon. | Charlie Viehl / Oregon Ducks on SI

Former Oregon Ducks that have participated in The Opening include quarterback Bo Nix and safety Jevon Holland, and there may be a few more in the future thanks to the recruiting efforts of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Jerry Rice, Barry Sanders Attend Opening Ceremony for The Opening

Two legends were also in attendance for the opening ceremony of The Opening, San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice and Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders. Both Pro Football Hall of Famers spoke to Oregon Ducks on SI's Charlie Viehl about the event and what it means to come back to Oregon and Philip H. Knight Campus.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; NFC coach Jerry Rice during practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This is where I started. When I got drafted, I signed with Nike. I feel like Nike is top class, they're gonna put you in a position to win, they have some of the best gear. I'm one of those guys also that believed that the way you look, it makes a statement. So, to have the opportunity to be with them and also be a part of this program and give these kids an opportunity to have a level playing ground," Rice told Oregon Ducks on SI.

Sanders spoke about his favorite part of The Opening as well:

"I don't get a chance to see Jerry Rice that often. And then seeing Derrick Henry and Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, others, and really just being in the Nike atmosphere," Sanders told Oregon Ducks on SI. "It's been many, many years since I've been here, and I don't even recognize the place, honestly. And then just seeing the young athletes, at that age, who are aspiring to go someplace with this game, and so, you know, you still see that hope and anticipation and all those things in their eyes, right?"

Barry Sanders walks in the Spirit Walk before the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It's a remarkable event, honestly. I think about being a young athlete, thinking about the few exposures to the outside world when you have a chance to travel outside of your boundaries, you know, see what other like minded young athletes are doing," Sanders continued. "For me, it was just in my immediate region, but for these young men to come from all over the country, different parts of the country, it's just a wonderful exposure."

Rice also gave some advice to the recruits attending The Opening, who have already been selected as some of the top prospects in the country.

"Still continue to work. If you want to get to the next level, you're gonna have to sacrifice. You're gonna have to be a great leader, gonna have to do all of those things. And just love what you do, man. Pour your heart into it, and once you get that opportunity, take advantage of it. It's up to them now. They have the best resources, the goat of goats, Nike. I had an opportunity to shake hands with those guys, they were over in the Jerry Rice building, and it was just so cool to see the excitement on their faces," Rice told Oregon Ducks on SI.

Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders at The Opening on Nike's campus in Beaverton, Oregon. | Charlie Viehl / Oregon Ducks on S

Every recruit in attendance got to listen to a panel of Sanders, Rice, and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, a two-time Opening champion himself. In addition to hearing from legendary athletes, Nike is outfitting every recruit with exclusive gear created by the brand.

Oregon Ducks at The Opening

Oregon Ducks commit four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe is competing as a tight end for Team Southwest. Rowe is the No. 12 defensive line recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports, but he'll be on the other side of the ball in order to participate in the 7-on-7 competitions put on by Nike.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon recruiting targets like four-star defensive back Hayden Stepp (Team West) and four-star linebacker Brayton Feister (Team Midwest) will be competing against Rowe and against each other at PHK.

A number of recruits that the Ducks targeted but missed out on will also be up in Oregon competing, like five-star cornerback Donte' Wright (Team West), four-star receiver Julian Caldwell (Team Southwest), and four-star wide receiver Charles Davis (Team West).

With The Opening returning, the relationship between the Oregon Ducks and Nike is only strengthened with recruits getting to experience how the iconic brand operates and treats its athletes, like they do with the Ducks.

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