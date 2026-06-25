Colorado Receiver Ranked Among Nation's Best in EA Sports College Football 27

Deion Sanders knew he had landed a special talent when Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Danny Scudero arrived in Boulder.

"Danny is a game changer and a playmaker," Sanders said on The Pregame Show back in March.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Now, the nation's leader in receiving yards last season has earned recognition from one of college football's most popular video games. EA Sports recently released its ratings for College Football 27, and Scudero broke into the top 10 wide receivers, earning a 91 overall rating, tied for fourth among all receivers in the game.

For Colorado fans, it's an exciting realization of just how much production the Buffs added through the transfer portal this offseason.

How Danny Scudero Stacks Up Against Other Receivers

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Daniel Moleni (54) hoists up wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Scudero's 91 overall rating stacks him in with some of the nation's top pass catchers. Ahead of him are Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff and Florida State receiver Duce Robinson, who both earned 92 overall ratings. Texas receiver Cam Coleman also received a 92 overall rating.

Miami's Malachi Toney, who will grace the cover of College Football 27, checked in at 96 overall, while Ohio State superstar Jeremiah Smith, who appeared on the cover of College Football 26, topped the list with a 99 overall rating.

Scudero shares the No. 4 spot with Alabama receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams and Texas A&M's Mario Craver.

The ranking follows a breakout season at San Jose State, where Scudero earned All-American honors and was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award. He finished the year with 10 touchdowns and 88 catches for 1,291 yards, leading the nation in receiving yards.

For a player making the jump from the Mountain West to the Big 12, Scudero's ranking suggests that at least EA Sports analysts believe his production will translate against tougher competition.

Familiar Territory for Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of a mural of former wide receiver Travis Hunter during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The last time Colorado had a receiver ranked among the best in the game was two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

When College Football 25 launched, Hunter began with a 95 overall rating, tying him as the highest-rated receiver in the game and the sixth overall player. As the season progressed and Hunter dazzled the college football world, his rating continued to climb, eventually hitting the game's limit at a 99 overall after winning the Heisman Trophy.

While Scudero isn't entering the season with Travis Hunter-level hype, a top-five rating from EA Sports does highlight the expectations surrounding his arrival in Boulder. For Buffs fans, the ranking only adds to the intrigue surrounding an offense that looks far different than the group that took the field a year ago.

Colorado's Offensive Key to Success

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of course, game ratings don't win football games.

What will matter is how quickly Scudero can develop chemistry with redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and learn offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's Go-Go offense.

Lewis enters the season as one of college football's most exciting young quarterbacks, while Marion has earned a reputation for producing explosive offenses capable of maximizing playmakers like Scudero, who know how to find open space on the field. Pair Scudero's proven production with Lewis' potential and Marion's offensive system, and it's easy to see why optimism is building in Boulder.

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