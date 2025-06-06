Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Best Offensive Tackle In College Football Already?
After Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders joined the NFL, many speculated on who would help coach Deion Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes. While at an unconventional position, a 6-5, 331-pound megastar is right under his nose.
Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is readying for his sophomore campaign in Boulder, and he could already be the best at his position in the nation. The Washington, D.C., native had a widely lauded freshman year after seismically shifting collegiate scales with his commitment to the Buffaloes in 2023.
Seaton found his way near the top of YouTube channel Roc Boys Football's rankings of offensive tackles for the 2025 season.
Seaton bested several elite programs' blindside blockers on the list, including Kadyn Proctor, a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Seaton's elite play as a freshman has not gone unnoticed.
His play also landed him fourth on Pro Football Focus's (PFF) rankings back in February, another honor that trusts Seaton's high ceiling as a pass protector.
Seaton had a 2024 season loaded with accolades. He was a PFF, On3 and 247Sports Freshman All-American, an All-Big 12 Coaches Honorable Mention for Freshman of the Year, and at offensive line, a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Semifinalist and had several other honors around the sport.
In all aspects, Seaton lived up to his five-star rating out of college football's most notorious factory, IMG Academy. He exceeded the expectations that came with protecting a quarterback of Sanders' caliber, dominating the blind side and playing in the spotlight as much as Colorado did.
Seaton and Shedeur grew together from the day they could start developing an admirable relationship that blossomed into excellence in the 2024 season. Seaton had a heavy hand in the Buffs' 9-4 record, despite struggles elsewhere on the offensive line in protecting the quarterback.
Thus far, Seaton has surrendered just three sacks in 612 pass blocking snaps. From Weeks 3-11, he allowed just one quarterback hit and no sacks. Seaton became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle at Colorado and turned his novelty into royalty, becoming just the third true freshman in Buffs history to start every game in a season.
Seaton's acumen as a pinner and puller in the run game helped sporadically but could have an increased role this fall. Colorado's offense appears to be headed toward heavier personnel and a balanced offensive approach, under the keen eyes of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and a new offensive line coaching trio of Gunnar White, Andre Gurode and George Hegamin.
The Buffs buttressed the line other than Seaton, adding proven muscle on the interior like Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers), Zy Crisler (Illinois Fighting Illini) and Zarian McGill (Louisiana Tech Bulldogs). The other tackle spot is up in the air, but former Tennessee Volunteers stalwart Larry Johnson III could handle it well.
If ranking the best players on Colorado entering the 2025 season, Seaton should be at the very top. He's due for a long NFL career once eligible, so Buffs fans shouldn't take for granted he who's set to fortify Folsom Field's trenches.