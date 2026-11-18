Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams sits No. 8 out of all receivers in the Power Four with 926 yards (Colorado's official total is 933), yet a day earlier, the Biletnikoff Award left him off its 13-man semifinalist group.

PFF College set out to rank the Power Four's receiving yards leaders Tuesday, and its graphic wound up doubling as Exhibit A in the case for Colorado Buffaloes receiver Joseph Williams. Eight players from the top 13 receiving leaders in the Power Four made the cut leaving Williams and Baylor receiver Gavin Freeman as the only top-10 names on the outside looking in.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Williams' omission even more puzzling is how his numbers stack up against some of the receivers who made the cut.

Justin Bowick made the cut with fewer yards

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick is the Big 12 semifinalist whose inclusion stings most. He has 49 catches for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Williams has 63 grabs and four 100-yard games, one more than Bowick, whose three include 178 yards against FCS Murray State.

Even better, the two receivers went toe-to-toe on Oct. 24 in Stillwater. Bowick piled up 138 yards on five catches in a 57-24 Cowboys rout, and Williams answered with 135 yards on nine grabs, so the gap between them that afternoon was all of three yards.

Rutgers receiver KJ Duff and LSU receiver Jackson Harris also made the list from Power Four programs despite falling outside PFF's top 10 entirely.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Collin Dixon's touchdowns explain the other side

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) lifts wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) following his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The voters do have a case, and it lives in the end zone. Illinois receiver Collin Dixon owns 13 touchdown catches to go with 946 yards, and Miami receiver Malachi Toney reached 13 scores before an injury, while Williams has seven, with only two coming since he joined the award's watch list in early October.

Context deserves a seat at the table, too. Williams has produced while Colorado coach Deion Sanders shuffled quarterbacks, swapping quarterback Julian Lewis for quarterback Isaac Wilson, and he did it after sitting out spring practice while recovering from offseason surgery. His latest outing against Houston included five catches for 80 yards and a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Colorado's 42-32 upset.

Travis Hunter set the standard in Boulder

The omission hits a little harder in Boulder, where former Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter won the Biletnikoff two years ago with 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams arrived from Tulsa that December as the Golden Hurricane's first American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, and he now sits 67 yards shy of 1,000 with two games left.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter answers questions during a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Looking ahead, three finalists will be named on Nov. 24 before the winner is crowned on Dec. 11, so the door has closed on Williams for now, yet the goal he set in an interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI at the school's Fall Sports Media Day in August 2025 still reads like a blueprint.

"I have big goals for myself," Williams told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "I want to win the Biletnikoff (Award) this year, but I can't do that alone. The offensive line has to play well, the quarterback must play well, I have to do my job. I have to have my trust in my teammates as well as they have to do with me to be able to accomplish that."

Sign up to our free Colorado on SI newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest Colorado Buffaloes news.