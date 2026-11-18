Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Among Biggest Biletnikoff Award Snubs
In this story:
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams sits No. 8 out of all receivers in the Power Four with 926 yards (Colorado's official total is 933), yet a day earlier, the Biletnikoff Award left him off its 13-man semifinalist group.
PFF College set out to rank the Power Four's receiving yards leaders Tuesday, and its graphic wound up doubling as Exhibit A in the case for Colorado Buffaloes receiver Joseph Williams. Eight players from the top 13 receiving leaders in the Power Four made the cut leaving Williams and Baylor receiver Gavin Freeman as the only top-10 names on the outside looking in.
What makes Williams' omission even more puzzling is how his numbers stack up against some of the receivers who made the cut.
Justin Bowick made the cut with fewer yards
Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick is the Big 12 semifinalist whose inclusion stings most. He has 49 catches for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Williams has 63 grabs and four 100-yard games, one more than Bowick, whose three include 178 yards against FCS Murray State.
Even better, the two receivers went toe-to-toe on Oct. 24 in Stillwater. Bowick piled up 138 yards on five catches in a 57-24 Cowboys rout, and Williams answered with 135 yards on nine grabs, so the gap between them that afternoon was all of three yards.
Rutgers receiver KJ Duff and LSU receiver Jackson Harris also made the list from Power Four programs despite falling outside PFF's top 10 entirely.
Collin Dixon's touchdowns explain the other side
The voters do have a case, and it lives in the end zone. Illinois receiver Collin Dixon owns 13 touchdown catches to go with 946 yards, and Miami receiver Malachi Toney reached 13 scores before an injury, while Williams has seven, with only two coming since he joined the award's watch list in early October.
Context deserves a seat at the table, too. Williams has produced while Colorado coach Deion Sanders shuffled quarterbacks, swapping quarterback Julian Lewis for quarterback Isaac Wilson, and he did it after sitting out spring practice while recovering from offseason surgery. His latest outing against Houston included five catches for 80 yards and a 53-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Colorado's 42-32 upset.
Travis Hunter set the standard in Boulder
The omission hits a little harder in Boulder, where former Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter won the Biletnikoff two years ago with 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams arrived from Tulsa that December as the Golden Hurricane's first American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, and he now sits 67 yards shy of 1,000 with two games left.
Looking ahead, three finalists will be named on Nov. 24 before the winner is crowned on Dec. 11, so the door has closed on Williams for now, yet the goal he set in an interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI at the school's Fall Sports Media Day in August 2025 still reads like a blueprint.
"I have big goals for myself," Williams told Colorado Buffaloes on SI. "I want to win the Biletnikoff (Award) this year, but I can't do that alone. The offensive line has to play well, the quarterback must play well, I have to do my job. I have to have my trust in my teammates as well as they have to do with me to be able to accomplish that."
Sign up to our free Colorado on SI newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest Colorado Buffaloes news.
Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites