Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado's Loss to Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes were supposed to have the hard part of their 2026 schedule out the way.

Yet the 20-13 road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 7 complicates things even more for coach Deion Sanders and company, especially as we dive into three things to takeaway from the loss.

Same Issues Stretch for Colorado

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws as he is chased by Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (97) during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inconsistency plagues this 2026 Colorado team. And it's the same issues that have stretched this late in the season.

The offensive line play has struggled with opening up running lanes at a consistent rate. Or protecting quarterback Isaac Wilson at a high percentage. But Wilson is also responsible for hanging onto the football too long, or making costly decisions as the game wears on.

Colorado's offense has seen too much up-and-down moments, with the latter showing up way more. These issues have persisted throughout the season. Furthermore, Colorado has struggled in one area not discussed much until now: Developing a third, reliable receiving target.

Wide receiver Joseph Williams carries this air attack. Then fellow wideout DeAndre Moore has become the trusted No. 2. San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero was supposed to be part of that group, but that never materialized amid his nagging foot injury, which has left a clear effect on this team. Colorado hasn't seen more than four catches in a single game from anyone who rises as the third option.

Colorado Just Made it Harder to Clinch a Bowl Bid

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Arizona State running back Cardae Mack (25) throws a touchdown pass as he is being dragged down by Colorado defensive lineman Yamil Talib (95) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now the Buffaloes face their last most daunting opponent in No. 16 Houston coming to Folsom Field. Which comes on a short week with a Nov. 13 kickoff.

Signs are already indicating that the Cougars are going to overwhelm Colorado. Which in turn, will eliminate the Buffaloes from making a bowl appearance. Even CU beating Cincinnati and UCF won't do much for the bowl selection committee if the Buffaloes fall to Houston.

This was an ASU team that played a freshman quarterback in Jake Fette and CU still squandered an opportunity to win. Defeating UH would've handed Colorado a stronger chance of entering Folsom with more confidence. But one has to wonder what the true psyche of the team is now that the Buffaloes are 3-6 and needing to win three in a row to create bowl hopes.

Oh, UCF and Cincy are both above .500 too, which further adds to the uphill climb Colorado faces.

Deion Sanders is Confident He'll Stay Amid Job Security Questions

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on amidst players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders is finally getting humbled as a head coach following a rapid rise via Jackson State University. Most of the CFB world believes that the next three games represent the final run of Coach Prime.

But he refuses to dive into his job security. Sanders remains confident he can lead this team and coach up a well-ranked 2027 recruiting class next season. Plus his contract buyout should Colorado move on from him comes into play.

But losing out and finishing 3-9 will likely create more turbulence under Sanders' coaching seat. Perhaps he can persuade Colorado to keep him if the Buffaloes claim two more wins and finish with a better record than last season's 3-9 mark. Yet again, CU faces three teams above .500 including a ranked foe first.

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