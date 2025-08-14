Colorado Buffaloes' Joseph Williams Aiming To Follow Travis Hunter With Massive Goal
BOULDER — After enjoying a stellar freshman campaign with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last year, Joseph Williams now has his sights on becoming college football's best wide receiver during his upcoming first season with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Williams, who transferred to Boulder in December, spoke with Colorado Buffaloes on SI last week and shared that he'd like to win the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to college football's most outstanding receiver. Colorado's own Travis Hunter won the award last season after recording 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Joseph Williams Eyeing Biletnikoff Award
"I have big goals for myself," Williams told Colorado Buffaloes on SI at CU's Fall Sports Media Day. "I want to win the Biletnikoff (Award) this year, but I can't do that alone. The offensive line has to play well, the quarterback must play well, I have to do my job. I have to have my trust in my teammates as well as they have to do with me to be able to accomplish that."
Williams totaled 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns at Tulsa last year en route to earning the AAC Freshman of the Year award. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Texas had three 100-yard games, including a 158-yard, three-touchdown performance against the East Carolina Pirates.
The Big 12 Conference is certainly a step up from the AAC, but Williams appears ready to thrive at Colorado.
"Keeping confidence, keeping my trust in God, getting down the playbook, doing the little things," Williams said on building upon his success at Tulsa. "The little things are what's going to propel me to be able to take that next step."
Why Joseph Williams Transferred To Colorado
Similar to many other new Buffs, the allure of playing for coach Deion Sanders helped bring Williams to Boulder. "Coach Prime" has already sent five wide receivers to the NFL — Hunter, Xavier Weaver, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. — since taking over the program in 2022.
"Coach Prime, he played a big part in it," Williams said. "When I met Coach Prime, it was a surreal moment because you don't see yourself meeting someone of that type of pedigree that often. To be able to play for him, it would be a great thing."
Williams is one of four transfer wide receivers on Colorado's 2025 roster, joining Sincere Brown (Campbell), Hykeem Williams (Florida State) and Jack Hestera (Utah State). Those four will catch passes from either Kaidon Salter or Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who are competing for the Buffs' starting quarterback job.
"I haven't played with the quarterbacks that are this good because they're both always on point," Williams said. "Kaidon, he can run the ball, he can throw the ball. JuJu has one of the best arms I've ever seen. It's great to be able to play with two quarterbacks of their caliber."