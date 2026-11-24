The Colorado Buffaloes had fans thinking they would produce a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Wide receiver Joseph Williams put together a career-best season that features his first-ever 1,000-yard campaign. However, the 2026 wide receiver class became a deeply talented one. Now names like Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith, Oregon State receiver Jesse Legree and Miami wideout Malachi Toney are the finalists.

Williams became honest about the snub while addressing reporters on Nov. 24.

Joseph Williams Reaction to Notable Snub

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams became honest about hitting past the 1,000-yard mark, and feeling the snub.

"I was trying to prove a point and I was left out for the wrong reasons," Williams said. "But it means a lot to be able to do that."

Williams raised his game another level this season, especially playing in a new offensive system while also navigating through a quarterback change.

Williams later formed chemistry with quarterback Isaac Wilson after CU decided to elevate him over week one starter Julian Lewis. Williams still responded with delivering three 100-yard receiving games following the switch. He's also surpassed four receptions in his last seven games, including catching 10 versus Texas Tech.

Joseph Williams Believes Another Receiver Should've Earned Praised

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) in the first half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams, however, didn't want to lament on feeling snubbed for the nation's most coveted award for receivers. He believes one other receiver has worked just as hard as he has.

Fellow receiver teammate DeAndre Moore Jr., who he calls "De Mo," became one Williams showered praise toward.

"He's put together a really good season so far," Williams said. "He's making a lot of plays for us. A lot of big plays for us. He brings a lot of energy and a lot of leadership. So he's someone who's fallen off the radar."

Indeed Moore has put together his own strong resume in what was his final season of eligibility. The Texas transfer delivered two 100-yard games against Weber State in week two and versus Oklahoma State on Oct. 24. Moore also has surpassed the 40-catch mark for the first time in his college career, as he previously rose as a 30-catch target for coach Steve Sarkisian at Texas. Moore's 670 yards is also a career-high with one game left while he's caught four touchdowns.

Joseph Williams Believes Unity Still Strong at Colorado

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Williams getting snubbed for the Biletnikoff isn't the biggest noise hovering above Colorado after another losing season.

Coach Deion Sanders denies feeling any heat or pressure regarding his job security. Meanwhile, Williams believes the Buffaloes have a tight bond, despite missing out on a bowl game once again.

"We're all here for each other," Williams said. "We're all on each other's side. We're just here to play football and whatever happens, happens."

But he added how Sanders has "meant a lot" to Colorado including bringing "good publicity" to the program and believes coach Prime is a great person to have for the Buffaloes.

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