One hand was all wide receiver Joseph Williams needed to rewrite a small corner of the Colorado Buffaloes record book Saturday.

With 2:20 left in the third quarter and Cincinnati up two touchdowns, Isaac Wilson lofted a ball toward the sideline, where Williams snatched it with one hand, shoved a defender away with a stiff-arm and raced the rest of the way for a 70-yard touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 35-28 and hushed a Senior Day crowd at Nippert Stadium.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs against Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Tate Romney (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The touchdown came on third-and-5, a snap Colorado needed after Wilson threw an incomplete pass toward Williams on the previous play.

The play pushed Williams to 1,045 receiving yards, the first 1,000-yard season of his college career, and it made him the first Buffalo to clear that bar since Travis Hunter in 2024. He finished with 112 yards on four grabs, so the lion's share arrived on one jaw-dropping snag.

How rare is Joseph Williams' 1,000-yard season?

The feat is rarer than most fans realize. Colorado has produced only 12 seasons of 1,000 receiving yards in program history, and Williams is just the ninth player to get there, joining a list that includes Charles Johnson, Rae Carruth, Paul Richardson and Laviska Shenault, whose 2018 season was the most recent entry before Hunter's.

His 1,045 yards now rank ninth among those seasons, and Saturday also marked his third straight game with a touchdown and his fifth 100-yard outing of the year. Coming a week after the Biletnikoff Award passed him over as a semifinalist, the milestone felt like a pointed reply.

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Why didn't Isaac Wilson's big day get it done?

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams' heroics came on a sloppy afternoon for Colorado, which reached Ohio less than 12 hours before kickoff after bus trouble and nearly seven hours stuck on a tarmac. The Buffaloes played like it early, as an interception on the opening drive and a Quanell Farrakhan Jr. fumble on the next possession handed Cincinnati a 14-0 lead.

Wilson battled back with 312 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard strike to DeAndre Moore Jr., yet his three interceptions told the other half of the story. Cincinnati's Cole Tabb made life miserable on the opposite side, piling up 230 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, and the Bearcats hogged the ball for 36:42.

Can Nelson Spruce's mark fall against UCF?

The 70-yarder ended up producing the final points of the game. A strip-sack handed Colorado the ball back with 12:22 remaining, yet a fourth-and-3 back-shoulder throw to Moore fell incomplete at the Cincinnati 38, and Kenny Worthy picked off Wilson's last throw with 40 seconds left.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss drops Colorado to 4-7, ends any hope of a bowl trip, and extends the skid to 10 straight Big 12 road defeats. Even with the stakes gone, one storyline remains for the home finale against UCF next Saturday at Folsom Field.

Williams sits eight yards behind Nelson Spruce's 1,053 from 2015, and 65 more would vault him past Charles Johnson's 1,109 from 1993. For a receiver who did his best work with one hand in Cincinnati, a little more history looks well within arm's reach.

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