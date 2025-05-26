Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Ranked Among Top Freshman In Nation
For well over a year, Colorado Buffaloes fans pondered what life would be like after quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Would Coach Deion Sanders leave with him, struggling to find motivation without his son? Which direction would the offense take when it's not catered to his strengths? Most of all, who would succeed him?
The answer became loud and clear last November, when highly-touted quarterback prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis decommitted from the USC Trojans and flipped to Colorado five days later.
Lewis has skipped his senior campaign at Carrollton High School in Georgia, trusting his skills to translate in college. He'll be 17 when the Buffaloes meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the season opener, a chance to become one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in college football history.
The Buffs may not be ready for Lewis to step into the spotlight immediately, adding Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter later in the offseason, but they're certainly willing to give him a shot. Lewis earned first-team reps during April's spring game, and while they weren't always pretty, he eventually completed some tight-window throws.
If Salter begins 2025 as Colorado's starter, Lewis may have to wait until next year to take off as the team's future under center. Salter has a plethora of strong experience at Liberty with one year of eligibility left, so his leading of the pack wouldn't be a surprise.
Once Salter graduates, Lewis will have a proper runway to succeed Sanders in 2026 and beyond. He'll have to rise to the occasion, as playing for "Coach Prime" comes with immeasurable scrutiny and a fanbase that expects a consistent winner.
Lewis's traits echo some of what made Colorado's offense special with Sanders at the helm. He touts on and off-platform accuracy, poise under pressure and ingenuity when dealt a poor hand in play-calling.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has plenty up his sleeve, but his work is cut out for him if Lewis aims to become as advertised. If Colorado falls behind early, a run-pass balance must be embraced, not abandoned as has been the case many times before.
Lewis's potential receivers are beaming with potential and have plenty of time to grow alongside their quarterback. Omarion Miller is a smidge of consistency away from becoming an elite talent, Drelon Miller will eat up yardage in countless ways and Tulsa Golden Hurricane transfer Joseph Williams is a quintessential 50-50 ball target down the sideline and in the red zone.
Colorado's offensive line should benefit from new depth after solid additions this offseason and could do excellent work at protecting Lewis in the future. Jordan Seaton, Zy Crisler, Zarian McGill and Malcolm Hill are accomplished and will be sharpened in practice by a talented defensive line.
Lewis has a ways to go before stepping food onto Folsom Field's freshly-laid turf. He'll overcome obstacles and pass tests that no 17-year-old imagines going through. With proper guidance from coaches and fellow quarterbacks, Lewis could bring plenty of good "JuJu" to Boulder as a freshman in 2025.