Three Colorado Buffaloes Earn Weekly Big 12 Honors Despite Loss To West Virginia
If coach Deion Sanders builds it, they will come.
Several components of the Colorado Buffaloes' future core logged honors despite a third straight loss in Morgantown to the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday. Quarterback Julian Lewis, wide receiver Omarion Miller, offensive guard Yayha Attia and defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain were named to Pro Football Focus's Big 12 team of the week.
If Sanders wants a brighter 2026 with the Buffs, there are certainly players to construct a roster around. That's dependent on keeping them around, but with success comes belonging in black and gold.
Colorado's Future Shimmering Amid Losing Season
"Coach Prime" certainly acknowledges that some faults in roster-building have led to the Big 12 woes, but that the potential for far more is there.
"I feel like we've got players that are so much better than what the production is that we're putting out," Sanders said after Saturday's loss to West Virginia. "So then, you got to identify the coaches, that's us, and that starts with me, because I feel like we got the nucleus inside the locker room that we should be getting it done."
Lewis, Miller, Attiya and Davis-Swain are just a few youngsters to have impressed this season, as sophomores in left tackle Jordan Seaton and safety Tawfiq Byard are two of Colorado's best overall players.
Defensive end London Merritt, wide receivers Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson and Dre'lon Miller, along with running back Micah Welch, are all underclassmen with strong production and potential.
The JuJu Era Begins
Lewis was the most deserving of weekly honors. Just 48 days after turning 18, he stole the show in his first collegiate start with nearly 300 passing yards and two impressive touchdowns.
Calm under pressure, Lewis powered through a slow start to shine in both telegraphed pocket passes and out-of-structure snipes. The freshman displayed pinpoint accuracy, poise and spirit that excited Buffs fans for their new era under center.
Omarion Miller's Breakthrough
After injuries and underutilization plagued Miller's first two seasons in Boulder, the junior has broken through for the long haul. He's caught a touchdown in four of Colorado's last five games, leading the team in 2025 with seven.
Miller also tops the Buffs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (652), averaging an impeccable 19.2 yards per reception. He's a big-play magnet, quickly generating rapport with Lewis on sideline throws last Saturday. He and Williams are the now and later of Colorado's receiving corps.
Yayha Attia's Inspiration
A former three-star prospect from London, England, and the NFL Academy in Europe, Attia has become a valuable piece of Colorado's budding offensive line. He helped congeal the Buffs at left guard amid a rocky performance in Morgantown.
As a redshirt freshman who scarcely played in 2024, Attia has played in jumbo packages to aid Colorado's run game improvements this season.
Brandon Davis-Swain's Redshirt Paying Off
Another under-the-radar high school prospect who failed to see much grass last season, Davis-Swain has become a sign of better days for the Buffaloes' struggling interior. He compiled a career-high four solo tackles and his first full sack against West Virginia.
Davis-Swain is one of just three inside defensive linemen with eligibility for next season, so he should be a staple of future pass rushes. A versatile, powerful 6-4 stalwart from Detroit, Michigan, he's recorded a tackle in seven of Colorado's 10 games.