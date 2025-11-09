Why Julian Lewis’ Ceiling at Colorado Might Be Higher Than Anyone Expected
The Colorado Buffaloes’ bowl hopes ended Saturday afternoon with a 29-22 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers. But even in defeat, coach Deion Sanders may have found something far more important — his quarterback.
Five-star freshman Julian Lewis made his first career start and gave Colorado fans a glimpse of what the future could look like. He didn’t put up massive numbers, but nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in a road debut showed plenty of promise.
Facing an experienced head coach in Rich Rodriguez, Lewis looked poised and in control. The Buffaloes fell by just one score, but what stood out most was how calm and confident he appeared in the pocket.
He did it all without star left tackle Jordan Seaton, who sat out with a foot injury and was spotted before the game wearing a boot. Whether or not Seaton returns this season, Lewis didn’t seem rattled by his absence.
Lewis looked the part on Saturday, showing maturity well beyond his years. His composure and command gave Colorado something to build on as the season winds down — and for the first time in a while, the Buffaloes might have their quarterback of the future.
How High Is Julian Lewis’ Ceiling at Colorado?
Playing quarterback in Boulder under Deion Sanders comes with high expectations. Determining Julian Lewis’s ceiling will not be easy and based on his talent, he could eventually surpass what Shedeur Sanders accomplished with the program.
Shedeur led Colorado to a 9-4 record, the team’s best finish since 2016, and guided the Buffaloes back to a bowl game last season. He set multiple program records and proved to be one of the most accurate passers college football has seen in recent years.
With three more seasons ahead of him, Lewis has every opportunity to break those records and establish himself as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.
Is that a guarantee? Of course not. But considering he’s a five-star recruit and his debut showed that his “floor” is already this high, Colorado fans should be excited about what’s ahead as he develops.
A lot of his growth will depend on the supporting cast Sanders and his staff build around him.
Wide receiver Omarion Miller already looks like the kind of explosive target a young quarterback can thrive with. Even in a disappointing season, there’s still plenty for Buffaloes fans to look forward to as the program turns its attention to the offseason.
How Well Did Julian Lewis Play In His First Career Start?
Even with the Buffaloes' loss on Saturday, the team may have found its quarterback to build around heading into the offseason. After cycling through quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub, Lewis looked like someone Sanders could trust moving forward.
Rodriguez is known for running a tough defense, and his squad made life difficult for the Buffaloes. He completed over 60 percent of his passes for just under 300 yards and two touchdowns.
The stats weren't eye-popping, but he kept Colorado's offense moving and the game closer than many expected. More importantly, he gave fans in Boulder a glimpse of hope for the future — something the program has desperately been searching for.