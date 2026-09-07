Colorado’s Win vs. Georgia Tech Drives Surprising Big 12 Power Rank
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The Colorado Buffaloes were one of 13 Big 12 teams to pick up a win in Week 1 of the 2026 season.
They climbed the rankings after their miraculous win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, finding themselves higher than many may have expected this early in the year. Here's a look at where they rank among the other teams in their conference.
1. No. 21 Utah Utes
Week 1 result: 66-14 win vs. Idaho Vandals
Utah was as advertised in Week 1, dominating the Vandals as star quarterback Devon Dampier threw for three touchdowns.
2. No. 14 BYU Cougars
Week 1 result: 63-7 win vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers
BYU played dominant football in all phases of the game. Star quarterback Bear Bachmeier returned to form with a three-touchdown performance.
3. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Week 1 result: 33-10 win vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
The Red Raiders successfully blew out their FCS opponent, but weren’t quite as convincing as some of the other teams in the conference. Still, transfer linebacker Jamond Mathis had an impressive debut for Texas Tech, racking up 2.5 sacks and six total tackles.
4. Kansas State Wildcats
Week 1 result: 71-3 win vs. Nicholls Colonels
Kansas State’s star-powered offense lived up to the hype in Week 1. The Wildcats heavily utilized their backfield, as their running backs combined for a whopping 377 all-purpose yards.
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Week 1 result: 70-7 win vs. Morgan State Bears
Arizona State was similarly dominant, and any worries about their new quarterback were seemingly swept away. Kentucky Wildcats transfer Cutter Boley threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in an outstanding debut.
6. No. 23 Houston Cougars
Week 1 result: 33-20 win vs. Oregon State Beavers
The Cougars’ offense lived up to expectations as returning wide receiver Amare Thomas led the way with 133 yards and a touchdown through the air. However, their defense had a hard time sustaining success, as it opened the door to the Beavers.
Houston allowed 13 unanswered points into the fourth quarter, which allowed Oregon State to come within a touchdown of completing the comeback. However, Houston scored a game-sealing touchdown to avoid a brutal Week 1 loss.
7. UCF Knights
Week 1 result: 73-6 win vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
UCF’s offense was better than expected, even against the lowly Wildcats. The Knights ran the ball with authority, racking up 360 total rushing yards. Louisville Cardinals transfer Duke Watson had 110 yards and a touchdown on his own, as his team caught the attention of the Big 12 with its dominant rushing attack.
8. Colorado Buffaloes
Week 1 result: 14-13 win @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Buffaloes endured a sold-out road environment at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, walking off the Yellow Jackets in miraculous fashion. The Buffaloes’ defense was spotless, allowing no touchdowns and just 51 rushing yards. It was a stark contrast to Colorado’s last meeting with the Yellow Jackets, as Georgia Tech rushed for 320 yards a season ago.
Colorado’s offense left much to be desired, hence its ranking on this list. But when it mattered most, quarterback Julian Lewis marched the Buffs down the field for a go-ahead touchdown, and cornerback Boo Carter blocked a kick to seal the win.
9. Kansas Jayhawks
Week 1 result: 51-6 win vs. Long Island Sharks
The Jayhawks played a lowly FCS opponent in the winless Long Island Sharks, but that doesn’t take away from how impressive their offense was. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall played well in his first game taking over for Jalon Daniels, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions.
10. Arizona Wildcats
Week 1 result: 35-7 win vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Arizona blew out a very solid FCS team in Northern Arizona, but they let off the gas pretty early. As Arizona shows their hand a bit more throughout the season, they’ll likely climb these rankings, but for now, they’ve still got a bit more to prove.
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Week 1 result: 34-15 win vs. Boston College Eagles
The Bearcats handily beat a Power Four opponent in Week 1, although it was one of the worst teams in the Power Four in Boston College. Allowing 15 points to that squad wasn’t ideal, but running back Gi’Bran Payne made up for it with an impressive 106-yard rushing performance, and quarterback JC French IV’s four total touchdowns made up for it.
12. Iowa State Cyclones
Week 1 result: 38-10 win vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
Iowa State’s defense would’ve liked to avoid allowing 142 receiving yards to Southeast Missouri State, but the Cyclones’ offense was impressive. Arkansas State Red Wolves transfer quarterback Jaylen Raynor recorded four total touchdowns at the helm of their offense, setting a promising standard for his season.
13. West Virginia Mountaineers
Week 1 result: 31-24 win vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
West Virginia had a scare at home against the Chanticleers. Despite being 17.5-point favorites according to DraftKings, the Mountaineers’ defense was carved up by Chanticleers quarterback Deuce Bailey. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns as he nearly led his team to the upset.
Although West Virginia emerged victorious, it easily could’ve gone the other way. The scare that the Mountaineers suffered in Morgantown raised concerns about their defense moving forward, and it could cost them come conference play.
14. Baylor Bears
Week 1 result: 17-16 loss vs. Auburn Tigers (neutral site)
Baylor suffered a nail-biter of a loss to a talented Auburn Tigers team from the SEC. While this game was close, the Bears’ offense, led by quarterback DJ Lagway, looked shaky at best, as his two turnovers proved detrimental.
Lagway will need to straighten out his accuracy and take better care of the football to prevent holding the Bears back in future games.
15. TCU Horned Frogs
Week 1 result: 15-10 loss vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (neutral site)
The Horned Frogs’ offense looked unprepared for the season to begin overseas. Harvard Crimson transfer quarterback Jaden Craig still has a lot of work to do, as relying exclusively on the ground game wasn’t sustainable for Sonny Dykes’ squad.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Week 1 result: 24-10 loss @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane
The Oklahoma State Cowboys looked eerily similar to their 2025 team in an embarrassing loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Despite the hype surrounding their transfers from the North Texas Mean Green, the offense was stagnant against far from the strongest defense it will face this year.
Quarterback Drew Mestemaker fell short of the high expectations placed upon him in game one, and it’s clear that the Cowboys have a lot of work to do to avoid another last-place finish in the Big 12.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.