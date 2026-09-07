Colorado’s Win vs. Georgia Tech Drives Surprising Big 12 Power Rank

The Colorado Buffaloes were one of 13 Big 12 teams to pick up a win in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

They climbed the rankings after their miraculous win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, finding themselves higher than many may have expected this early in the year. Here's a look at where they rank among the other teams in their conference.

1. No. 21 Utah Utes

Sep 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gestures as he runs against the Idaho Vandals during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 66-14 win vs. Idaho Vandals

Utah was as advertised in Week 1, dominating the Vandals as star quarterback Devon Dampier threw for three touchdowns.

2. No. 14 BYU Cougars

Sep 5, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) drops back to pass against the Utah Tech Trailblazers during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 63-7 win vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

BYU played dominant football in all phases of the game. Star quarterback Bear Bachmeier returned to form with a three-touchdown performance.

3. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 5, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) rushes against Abilene Christian Wildcats defensive safety MJ Harrell (10) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 33-10 win vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

The Red Raiders successfully blew out their FCS opponent, but weren’t quite as convincing as some of the other teams in the conference. Still, transfer linebacker Jamond Mathis had an impressive debut for Texas Tech, racking up 2.5 sacks and six total tackles.

4. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 5, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Jay Harris (9) finds room to run during the third quarter against the Nicholls State Colonels at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 71-3 win vs. Nicholls Colonels

Kansas State’s star-powered offense lived up to the hype in Week 1. The Wildcats heavily utilized their backfield, as their running backs combined for a whopping 377 all-purpose yards.

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 5, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes against the Morgan State Bears during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 70-7 win vs. Morgan State Bears

Arizona State was similarly dominant, and any worries about their new quarterback were seemingly swept away. Kentucky Wildcats transfer Cutter Boley threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in an outstanding debut.

6. No. 23 Houston Cougars

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 33-20 win vs. Oregon State Beavers

The Cougars’ offense lived up to expectations as returning wide receiver Amare Thomas led the way with 133 yards and a touchdown through the air. However, their defense had a hard time sustaining success, as it opened the door to the Beavers.

Houston allowed 13 unanswered points into the fourth quarter, which allowed Oregon State to come within a touchdown of completing the comeback. However, Houston scored a game-sealing touchdown to avoid a brutal Week 1 loss.

7. UCF Knights

Sep 3, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) warms up before a game against Bethune-Cookman at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 73-6 win vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

UCF’s offense was better than expected, even against the lowly Wildcats. The Knights ran the ball with authority, racking up 360 total rushing yards. Louisville Cardinals transfer Duke Watson had 110 yards and a touchdown on his own, as his team caught the attention of the Big 12 with its dominant rushing attack.

8. Colorado Buffaloes

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 14-13 win @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Buffaloes endured a sold-out road environment at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, walking off the Yellow Jackets in miraculous fashion. The Buffaloes’ defense was spotless, allowing no touchdowns and just 51 rushing yards. It was a stark contrast to Colorado’s last meeting with the Yellow Jackets, as Georgia Tech rushed for 320 yards a season ago.

Colorado’s offense left much to be desired, hence its ranking on this list. But when it mattered most, quarterback Julian Lewis marched the Buffs down the field for a go-ahead touchdown, and cornerback Boo Carter blocked a kick to seal the win.

9. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) looks for an open pass during the game against LIU Sharks inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 51-6 win vs. Long Island Sharks

The Jayhawks played a lowly FCS opponent in the winless Long Island Sharks, but that doesn’t take away from how impressive their offense was. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall played well in his first game taking over for Jalon Daniels, throwing for 246 yards and two touchdowns to no interceptions.

10. Arizona Wildcats

Sep 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 35-7 win vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Arizona blew out a very solid FCS team in Northern Arizona, but they let off the gas pretty early. As Arizona shows their hand a bit more throughout the season, they’ll likely climb these rankings, but for now, they’ve still got a bit more to prove.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) reacts to a play against the Boston College Eagles in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 34-15 win vs. Boston College Eagles

The Bearcats handily beat a Power Four opponent in Week 1, although it was one of the worst teams in the Power Four in Boston College. Allowing 15 points to that squad wasn’t ideal, but running back Gi’Bran Payne made up for it with an impressive 106-yard rushing performance, and quarterback JC French IV’s four total touchdowns made up for it.

12. Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 5, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) throws a pass against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 38-10 win vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Iowa State’s defense would’ve liked to avoid allowing 142 receiving yards to Southeast Missouri State, but the Cyclones’ offense was impressive. Arkansas State Red Wolves transfer quarterback Jaylen Raynor recorded four total touchdowns at the helm of their offense, setting a promising standard for his season.

13. West Virginia Mountaineers

Sep 5, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 31-24 win vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

West Virginia had a scare at home against the Chanticleers. Despite being 17.5-point favorites according to DraftKings, the Mountaineers’ defense was carved up by Chanticleers quarterback Deuce Bailey. He threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns as he nearly led his team to the upset.

Although West Virginia emerged victorious, it easily could’ve gone the other way. The scare that the Mountaineers suffered in Morgantown raised concerns about their defense moving forward, and it could cost them come conference play.

14. Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Baylor Bears 17-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 17-16 loss vs. Auburn Tigers (neutral site)

Baylor suffered a nail-biter of a loss to a talented Auburn Tigers team from the SEC. While this game was close, the Bears’ offense, led by quarterback DJ Lagway, looked shaky at best, as his two turnovers proved detrimental.

Lagway will need to straighten out his accuracy and take better care of the football to prevent holding the Bears back in future games.

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Jaden Craig (1) reacts against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 15-10 loss vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (neutral site)

The Horned Frogs’ offense looked unprepared for the season to begin overseas. Harvard Crimson transfer quarterback Jaden Craig still has a lot of work to do, as relying exclusively on the ground game wasn’t sustainable for Sonny Dykes’ squad.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 5, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) looks to pass during the second half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 result: 24-10 loss @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

The Oklahoma State Cowboys looked eerily similar to their 2025 team in an embarrassing loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Despite the hype surrounding their transfers from the North Texas Mean Green, the offense was stagnant against far from the strongest defense it will face this year.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker fell short of the high expectations placed upon him in game one, and it’s clear that the Cowboys have a lot of work to do to avoid another last-place finish in the Big 12.

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