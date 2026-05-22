Key Traits That Could Boost Naeten Mitchell's NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes have produced four NFL Draft picks under coach Deion Sanders. None came in the 2026 cycle, but this Buffaloes roster could redraw scouts in.

More so for incoming safety from New Mexico State Naeten Mitchell, who Sanders is high on.

Sanders himself called Mitchell a quicker and faster version of Shilo Sanders, but with similar aggression. Time to see if that will translate into a boost in Mitchell's NFL Draft stock.

NFL Traits Naeten Mitchell Posseses

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News

Sanders and new Buffaloes defensive coordinator Chris Marve are grabbing Mitchell while he's red-hot.

The safety is fresh off delivering two career-highs in the stat lines where safeties are judged the most: interceptions and pass breakups. Ball skills rise as his first major NFL-ready trait.

Mitchell showed his nose for the football, facing Conference USA and mid-major competition, breaking up seven passes and intercepting the ball three times. He delivered three pass breakups against Texas-El Paso late in the season on Nov. 22. He also put together a two-interception outing against Missouri State during the Oct. 22 contest.

Mitchell thrived playing in a 4-2-5 look that called for versatility but also dialed unpredictable blitzes. Marve's own scheme presents a similar look for Mitchell to thrive in.

Outside of playing the ball, Mitchell is strong at keeping wide receivers and passing plays right in front of him, then finishing off the tackle himself. The 5-11 defender gets low enough to halt and knock over the ball carrier. Colorado and future NFL teams should love his open-field tackling ability.

Games on Colorado Buffaloes Schedule That Can Help Naeten Mitchell's Stock

New Mexico State safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee running back Star Thomas (9) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel

Mitchell indeed walks into an NFL structure with Sanders at the forefront. He earns a chance to make his impact on the backend just like Shilo Sanders, Travis Hunter and DJ McKinney before him.

Certain games on his 2026 schedule can boost his stock, starting with Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech. Granted, dual-threat quarterback Haynes King is gone, along with star running back Jamal Haynes. But Mitchell can show his downhill hitting ability in halting the next top backfield duo for the Yellow Jackets in Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley. Mitchell helping slice Georgia Tech's 320 rushing yards from last year's meeting can boost his draft value.

A huge home showdown on Oct. 3 is another that can elevate Mitchell's stock: When defending Big 12 champ Texas Tech comes to Folsom Field. Especially if Brendan Sorsby is greenlit to play quarterback amid his pending NCAA gambling case. Mitchell still has former five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson to slow down. A huge day of bottling the Red Raiders' offense and potentially knocking off the champs can certainly raise Mitchell's value.

Finally, a pair of crucial November games can catapult Mitchell, plus prove he was indeed worth targeting in the transfer portal. The Nov. 7 road trip against Arizona State will pit Mitchell against one of the conference's top offensive machines under head coach Kenny Dillingham. But then, Nov. 14 at home versus Houston has Mitchell facing Conner Weigman, arguably the best returning Big 12 quarterback. Forcing turnovers against Weigman will spark high NFL Draft praise.

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