Deion Sanders Compares Prized Colorado Buffaloes Transfer to Son
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Coach Deion Sanders gleamed at the thought of one incoming Colorado Buffaloes transfer Friday. Sanders himself even sees a lot of Shilo Sanders in this particular newcomer safety.
Deion Sanders Praises Naeten Mitchell
The now fourth-year Buffaloes coach rolled out who he's energized for during his appearance on The Morning Run Live. He shared how he immediately fawned over the New Mexico State transfer.
"I remember seeing Nate on film and saying call his mama ‘nem right now!" Sanders said which drew laughs from the hosts.
Sanders included how one member of Mitchell's family tried connecting with the Buffaloes coach, but the letter never got a chance to be sent out.
Still, Sanders and Colorado did enough to win over the Aggies star defender.
How Naeten Mitchell Compares to Shilo Sanders
Sanders pulled back the curtain on what he observed on film when compartmentalizing Mitchell's game, and how it compares to his defensive son Shilo.
“He has the aggression of a Shilo," Sanders said. "I think he’s quicker, faster but he has that same type of aggression. He's mean man."
That scouting report from Sanders should win over Buffaloes fans. Especially those hoping to see stronger safety play following the 2025 showing.
Shilo Sanders piled 137 total tackles with Colorado including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage. The former South Carolina transfer included tallying 99 solo stops on his college resume before moving on to the NFL. But again, the safety production dropped off greatly in 2025 with Sanders gone.
How Naeten Mitchell Changes Colorado's Defense
The first change comes schematically, with defensive coordinator Chris Marve now taking charge post Robert Livingston. Except Marve runs a scheme that requires five defensive backs to stay on the field, even when CU shifts to an odd-man front. This approach allows Mitchell to compete for one of the safety spots right out of the gate.
Marve aims to mix his coverages up in order to confuse future Big 12 and opposing quarterbacks this fall. The former Virginia Tech and Florida State assistant loves to disguise his blitzes too including from the secondary, which swings the advantage toward Mitchell.
The 5-11 defender moved around for the Aggies defense last season but showed a nose for the football. Mitchell brings long and aggressive arms that can rip the ball out. Marve gains a talent who can line up over a slot receiver as a nickelback or hover over to free safety.
Marve, Sanders and Colorado should love this part: Mitchell allowed only 19 receptions his side while plucking three interceptions (two versus Missouri State). Colorado gains a ball-hawk and deep coverage option, with both elements greatly needed against numerous pass-happy attacks in the Big 12. But Colorado should embrace Mitchell's downhill ability after producing four double-digit tackle games.
Mitchell has shown his knack for getting interceptions already during spring practices in Boulder. He's energized the coaches and new teammates of his off his playmaking ability. Sanders lured him in out of excitement after watching his game tape.
Mitchell rises as a potential key College Football Transfer Portal steal to watch this fall. He fills a massive need on the backend of the Buffaloes' defense and enters a scheme tailored made for him.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna