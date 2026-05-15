Deion Sanders Compares Prized Colorado Buffaloes Transfer to Son

Coach Deion Sanders gleamed at the thought of one incoming Colorado Buffaloes transfer Friday. Sanders himself even sees a lot of Shilo Sanders in this particular newcomer safety.

Deion Sanders Praises Naeten Mitchell

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The now fourth-year Buffaloes coach rolled out who he's energized for during his appearance on The Morning Run Live. He shared how he immediately fawned over the New Mexico State transfer.

"I remember seeing Nate on film and saying call his mama ‘nem right now!" Sanders said which drew laughs from the hosts.

Coach Prime on Colorado safety Naeten Mitchell: “I remember seeing Nate on film and saying call his mama ‘nem right now!” 😭



“He has the aggression of a Shilo. I think he’s quicker, faster but he has that same type of aggression.”



🎥 @theepregameshow pic.twitter.com/Lb8W88W0Kw — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) May 15, 2026

Sanders included how one member of Mitchell's family tried connecting with the Buffaloes coach, but the letter never got a chance to be sent out.

Still, Sanders and Colorado did enough to win over the Aggies star defender.

How Naeten Mitchell Compares to Shilo Sanders

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; New Mexico State Aggies safety Naeten Mitchell (4) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Star Thomas (9) during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sanders pulled back the curtain on what he observed on film when compartmentalizing Mitchell's game, and how it compares to his defensive son Shilo.

“He has the aggression of a Shilo," Sanders said. "I think he’s quicker, faster but he has that same type of aggression. He's mean man."

That scouting report from Sanders should win over Buffaloes fans. Especially those hoping to see stronger safety play following the 2025 showing.

Shilo Sanders piled 137 total tackles with Colorado including 3.5 behind the line of scrimmage. The former South Carolina transfer included tallying 99 solo stops on his college resume before moving on to the NFL. But again, the safety production dropped off greatly in 2025 with Sanders gone.

How Naeten Mitchell Changes Colorado's Defense

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The first change comes schematically, with defensive coordinator Chris Marve now taking charge post Robert Livingston. Except Marve runs a scheme that requires five defensive backs to stay on the field, even when CU shifts to an odd-man front. This approach allows Mitchell to compete for one of the safety spots right out of the gate.

Marve aims to mix his coverages up in order to confuse future Big 12 and opposing quarterbacks this fall. The former Virginia Tech and Florida State assistant loves to disguise his blitzes too including from the secondary, which swings the advantage toward Mitchell.

The 5-11 defender moved around for the Aggies defense last season but showed a nose for the football. Mitchell brings long and aggressive arms that can rip the ball out. Marve gains a talent who can line up over a slot receiver as a nickelback or hover over to free safety.

Marve, Sanders and Colorado should love this part: Mitchell allowed only 19 receptions his side while plucking three interceptions (two versus Missouri State). Colorado gains a ball-hawk and deep coverage option, with both elements greatly needed against numerous pass-happy attacks in the Big 12. But Colorado should embrace Mitchell's downhill ability after producing four double-digit tackle games.

Mitchell has shown his knack for getting interceptions already during spring practices in Boulder. He's energized the coaches and new teammates of his off his playmaking ability. Sanders lured him in out of excitement after watching his game tape.

Mitchell rises as a potential key College Football Transfer Portal steal to watch this fall. He fills a massive need on the backend of the Buffaloes' defense and enters a scheme tailored made for him.

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