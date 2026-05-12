Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Update Builds Hype for Season Opener

The Colorado Buffaloes opened the 2025 season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in front of ESPN cameras. Will coach Deion Sanders and his 2026 squad receive the Disney treatment once again?

Schedule and broadcast announcements continue to roll out for May, including when the Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets will have their rematch.

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Earning Thursday Spotlight

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Once again, the Buffaloes and Yellow Jackets will meet during the weekday, featuring Disney picking up the 2026 rematch between both teams.

Only this time both schools earn the Thursday night spotlight ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Colorado will travel down to Atlanta to help kick off Week 1 across the college football world. ESPN earns the rights to broadcast this showdown with the Atlantic Coast Conference contender, now set for Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field will be the site of the opener for both teams. This game originally appeared to be heading for a Saturday showdown, but now Disney will plug the game two days before the weekend slate of games.

This Big 12 versus ACC showdown rises as one of four contests involving the former conference announced during the annual Upfront presentations. This is where major television networks showcase premier sports and entertainment programming to advertisers ahead of the fall football season.

Looking Back at 2025 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech Battle

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) hurries Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season saw the post Shedeur Sanders/Travis Hunter universe for the Buffaloes.

Colorado opted to roll with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter behind center in replacing the Cleveland Browns quarterback. He finished 17-for-28 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown pass in his Folsom Field debut.

But Georgia Tech's Haynes King wore down the Buffaloes through 143 yards passing, but 156 coming via the ground attack with three rushing scores. The Yellow Jackets' 320 rushing yards propelled them to the 27-20 road win in front of a sold-out Buffaloes crowd.

Colorado stayed in the game largely due to the running game, racking up 146 yards total. Micah Welch led the charge with 64 yards on 11 carries, while Salter added 43 on quarterback keeper runs.

The Yellow Jackets' pass defense bottled Colorado throughout the night, though. Not a single Buffaloes wide receiver surpassed 40 receiving yards or four receptions. Now Colorado will roll out a far different approach, in all likelihood.

Early Preview of 2026 Colorado vs. Georgia Tech game

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders begins season four at the helm for Colorado. His coaching counterpart, Brent Key, has led Georgia Tech during the same time, boasting a 27-20 overall record.

But one coach will have a notable debut for this game in new CU offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion. The former Sacramento State head coach will roll out his vaunted "Go-Go" offensive attack for the first time in a live setting for the Buffaloes. He'll trust Julian Lewis behind center and the return of Welch to spark this system.

The Yellow Jackets will be different behind center with King off to the pros. Even top running back Jamal Haynes landed in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, expectations will be high for Georgia Tech following its 9-4 campaign. Although the Yellow Jackets stumbled to 1-3 down the stretch. Colorado, meanwhile, aims to erase last season's 3-9 disaster.

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