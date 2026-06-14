Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Recruit Over Mississippi State

The Colorado Buffaloes' recruiting momentum does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with three-star edge Drew Sapp announcing his commitment to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes on social media.

Sapp made his decision public on Sunday, June 14, and he was joined by unranked offensive lineman Jayin "Boogie" Talib, giving the Buffaloes 16 current commitments. With Sapp and Talib's commitments, Colorado's recruiting class is now ranked No. 39 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference, per 247Sports.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Per his X profile, Sapp had a visit scheduled with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for June 19 after visiting Boulder, Colorado, on June 12. However, his commitment to the Buffaloes will likely change his plans with Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs are unlikely to stop recruiting Sapp.

Still, Colorado has been recruiting at a different clip in the class of 2027. While Sanders and company have always been a part of high-profile recruiting efforts, like landing five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and four-star quarterback Julian Lewis, the Buffaloes appear more committed to building the roster with more high school prospects.

A recruit like Sapp may need a year of development before becoming a contributor for Colorado, but the continuity could be more valuable than consistently revamping the roster through the transfer portal.

Drew Sapp's Fit in Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class

The three-star product out of Lakeland, Florida, could be tough for Colorado to hold on to until the Early Signing Period in December, but the Buffs have had success recruiting nationally, specifically Florida.

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Sapp is Colorado's fifth commit from the state of Florida, by far the most recruits from any state currently committed to the Buffs. However, Colorado's coaching staff is clearly casting a national net with multiple commitments out of Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas as well as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland also represented in the Buffaloes' recruiting class.

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to Sapp's style of play, his highlight tape makes his strength and physicality clear. Often overpowering opposing offensive lineman, Sapp is consistently in the backfield disrupting plays. He can line up on the inside and defend the run, or he can wreak havoc on the edge with his speed.

While he may need to develop more pass rush moves, Sapp doesn't rely on strength and speed alone. He plays instinctively and has a knack for shedding oncoming blockers in order to come up with stops in the run game.

At 6-3, 250, he is the biggest edge player currently committed to Colorado, joining two three-star commitments in Ba'Roc Willis and Jovon Pulliam.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class of 2027

Andre Adams, four-star quarterback

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star wide receiver

Gabe Jenkins, four-star safety

Li'Marcus Jones, three-star offensive lineman

Ba'Roc Willis, three-star edge

Samari Howard, three-star safety

Kenny Fairley, three-star defensive lineman

Jaiden Lindsay, three-star offensive lineman

Davon Dericho, three-star cornerback

Steven Alexis, three-star running back

Zaquan Linton, three-star offensive lineman

Drew Sapp, three-star edge

Prince Washington, three-star cornerback

Jovon Pulliam, three-star edge

Will Rasmussen, three-star cornerback

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