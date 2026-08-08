Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Sustains a Hit With Latest Injury News

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class hasn’t had many additions as of late, but it just suffered a hit due to an injury. Edge rusher Drew Sapp, who is listed as a consensus three-star recruit by the major recruiting services, has reportedly suffered a torn ACL, according to PCGridiron on X.

The Central Florida high school news network reported that while Sapp will have surgery by the end of August, he will still miss his entire senior season. Here’s an overview of his situation and the fallout that will take place in the Buffs’ 2027 class.

Drew Sapp’s Timeline

Lakeland defensive end Drew Sapp chases down Gainesville quarterback Andrew Whittemore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Sapp receives surgery, he’ll finish out his fall semester of high school. PCGridiron reports that he’ll be graduating in December to join the Buffaloes in the spring. It also reports that Colorado will not be changing its standing with Sapp, and that he will keep his scholarship.

🏈Breaking News🏈

4-star Edge Rusher Drew Sapp - Lakeland HS



Official Statement from the Family:

The Sapp family has suffered some devastating news. Drew tore his ACL a week before his senior year in practice. We are devastated for Drew

as you know, no one has worked harder... pic.twitter.com/21xUh0mJKx — PCGridiron (@CountyPolk) August 7, 2026

This makes Sapp’s fall arguably the most important of his football career, despite the fact that he won’t be playing. How he goes about his rehab could make or break his start at Colorado and have impacts on the rest of his career. If Sapp can get ahead of schedule, he can make an early impact during the spring. In turn, that will give him less to prove in the fall and a better chance of seeing the field as a freshman.

However, he doesn’t have time for setbacks. Anything that throws his recovery off-course could cause him to miss significant time in the spring and set his development behind as a result.

Who Can Step Up If Drew Sapp Isn’t 100 Percent

Moody's Ba’roc Willis (7) celebrates a defensive stop during the AHSAA Class 5A state championship game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Moody lead Vigor 18-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the latter comes true, the Buffaloes will have other options. Linebacker Ba’Roc Willis has experience on the outside, as he recorded 35 sacks and 63.5 tackles for loss in his first three seasons at Moody High School, according to MaxPreps. He is a hybrid linebacker who can rush the passer or find success in zone coverage, and he may be the man of the hour if Sapp isn’t 100 percent come spring camp.

The Buffaloes have also received commitments from three-star linebackers Jovon Pulliam and Jahmeire Daniels-Portis, as well as interior defensive lineman Kenny Fairley, according to 247Sports. Each of those players has found success in the pass rush during their high school careers, and they may be asked to make up for Sapp’s lost production if he isn’t all-systems-go when he arrives in Boulder.

Drew Sapp’s High School Resume

Lakeland defensive end Andrew Sapp is first team, All County. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But regardless of who Colorado would turn to in that situation, his production will be nearly impossible to replace. With his high school resume now unfortunately complete, it can be judged as a whole. Despite having a season less than the rest of Colorado’s recruits will finish with, he still put together a fantastic high school career.

His 2025 season was his most notable, as he recorded 74 tackles, 28 of which were for loss, 13.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries, according to Andrew Ivins/247Sports.

Sapp’s muscular 6-3, 245-pound frame made him a man amongst boys in many of his high school contests, and he won’t be far from that when he arrives at Colorado, either. Buffs fans will be keeping a close eye on his progress, as his involvement could be crucial for CU’s future.

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