Four-Star Rises as Newest Colorado Recruiting Target to Watch
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The Colorado Buffaloes boast four verbal commits ranked as a four-star for 2027.
Wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones represent the last two blue chip talents Colorado added in May. And both arrived before the Buffaloes' June 6 run of landing five different commits.
Looks like coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff aren't satisfied with winning over the quartet of four-stars or the early June recruits. Because an even more high-profile talent is heading to Boulder for the weekend of June 12-14.
Four-Star Edge Defender Visiting Colorado
The Buffaloes have this big name visitor to host soon: James "Jroc" Pace, one of the top remaining edge rushers left in the 2027 cycle. The star from Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic announced on his social media pages that he plans on heading to Boulder to check out the Buffaloes.
Director of recruiting Rashad Rich is running point on the 6-2, 235-pound defender's recruitment.
But Colorado holds this distinct advantage over his other list of offers: The Buffaloes rise as the final team he plans to see before announcing his verbal commitment on June 19.
Meaning the likes of Sanders, Rich, plus edge rushers coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Chris Marve get to be the final college coaches attempting to win him over.
Maryland Advantage Colorado Presents
Three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay happens to hail from the same state as the upcoming visitor. Lindsay, though, stars for Our Lady of Good Counsel in the city of Olney, the rival Catholic school of Pace's DeMatha. With Colorado recruiting nationally, the Buffs could have an advantage with Pace.
But Lindsay isn't alone on the Maryland front either. Offensive lineman and Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden is from Upper Marlboro. Senior offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. is another native of The Old Line State, as he's from District Heights. Roye arrives as a past Big Ten talent too who played for the Maryland Terrapins.
Rich brings one more edge in this scenario. He presents a deep history in landing DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia) athletes at his previous college coaching stops, notably via Penn State. Rich knows how to connect with east coast talents. He's attempting to pull off the same magic with Pace.
Impact of Landing James Pace at Colorado
Jones ranks as Colorado's highest ranked commit with his 90 grade by 247Sports and 89 from Rivals Industry rankings.
Pace would claim the title of best rated recruit if he chooses the Buffaloes by his proposed commitment date. The edge rusher presents a 91 rating for both national outlets 247 and On3/Rivals.
Colorado looks like its not planning to settle on just May three-star commit Ba'Roc Willis and fellow three-star June pledge Jovon Pulliam as the edge rush representatives for 2027.
The Buffaloes are trending up for three-star Florida talent Drew Sapp, another incoming visitor in June to Boulder. But adding Pace to this room creates a future feared defensive end room for the Big 12, plus the entire nation.
Pace brings even more explosive twitchiness after the snap and destroys backfields. Marve brings a scheme built on speed and versatility, which Pace presents as a down rusher and defender who can attack out of a two-point stance.
Sanders and Colorado have produced multiple recruiting wins in the last month. Pace would surface as the biggest coup, though, if the Buffaloes win his sweepstakes.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna