Four-Star Rises as Newest Colorado Recruiting Target to Watch

The Colorado Buffaloes boast four verbal commits ranked as a four-star for 2027.

Wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones represent the last two blue chip talents Colorado added in May. And both arrived before the Buffaloes' June 6 run of landing five different commits.

Looks like coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff aren't satisfied with winning over the quartet of four-stars or the early June recruits. Because an even more high-profile talent is heading to Boulder for the weekend of June 12-14.

Four-Star Edge Defender Visiting Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have this big name visitor to host soon: James "Jroc" Pace, one of the top remaining edge rushers left in the 2027 cycle. The star from Maryland powerhouse DeMatha Catholic announced on his social media pages that he plans on heading to Boulder to check out the Buffaloes.

I will be at the University of Colorado for my last OV this weekend!#AGTG @shadrich80 pic.twitter.com/jigfIuEoj0 — James “Jroc” Pace (@luljroc_) June 9, 2026

Director of recruiting Rashad Rich is running point on the 6-2, 235-pound defender's recruitment.

But Colorado holds this distinct advantage over his other list of offers: The Buffaloes rise as the final team he plans to see before announcing his verbal commitment on June 19.

Meaning the likes of Sanders, Rich, plus edge rushers coach George Helow and defensive coordinator Chris Marve get to be the final college coaches attempting to win him over.

Maryland Advantage Colorado Presents

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Alexander McPherson (98) celebrates a defensive play in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay happens to hail from the same state as the upcoming visitor. Lindsay, though, stars for Our Lady of Good Counsel in the city of Olney, the rival Catholic school of Pace's DeMatha. With Colorado recruiting nationally, the Buffs could have an advantage with Pace.

But Lindsay isn't alone on the Maryland front either. Offensive lineman and Ohio State transfer Jayvon McFadden is from Upper Marlboro. Senior offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. is another native of The Old Line State, as he's from District Heights. Roye arrives as a past Big Ten talent too who played for the Maryland Terrapins.

Rich brings one more edge in this scenario. He presents a deep history in landing DMV (Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia) athletes at his previous college coaching stops, notably via Penn State. Rich knows how to connect with east coast talents. He's attempting to pull off the same magic with Pace.

Impact of Landing James Pace at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jones ranks as Colorado's highest ranked commit with his 90 grade by 247Sports and 89 from Rivals Industry rankings.

Pace would claim the title of best rated recruit if he chooses the Buffaloes by his proposed commitment date. The edge rusher presents a 91 rating for both national outlets 247 and On3/Rivals.

Colorado looks like its not planning to settle on just May three-star commit Ba'Roc Willis and fellow three-star June pledge Jovon Pulliam as the edge rush representatives for 2027.

The Buffaloes are trending up for three-star Florida talent Drew Sapp, another incoming visitor in June to Boulder. But adding Pace to this room creates a future feared defensive end room for the Big 12, plus the entire nation.

Pace brings even more explosive twitchiness after the snap and destroys backfields. Marve brings a scheme built on speed and versatility, which Pace presents as a down rusher and defender who can attack out of a two-point stance.

Sanders and Colorado have produced multiple recruiting wins in the last month. Pace would surface as the biggest coup, though, if the Buffaloes win his sweepstakes.

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