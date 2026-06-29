How Colorado Can Land Four-Star Offensive Lineman Recruit Nate Carson

The Colorado Buffaloes closed June out by landing nine verbal commits.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff catapulted the Buffaloes into the top 45 in recruiting rankings for both 247Sports and On3/Rivals thanks to the June blitz. But July is positioned to have some more recruiting wins.

That includes the Buffaloes remaining in the hunt for prized four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson.

How Colorado Presents Edge in Landing 4-Star

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado holds multiple cards here in providing the winning hand to land the Irmo, South Carolina, native.

For starters, the Buffaloes have built a strong offensive line class for the 2027 cycle. Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones is the current headliner and Colorado's current highest ranked recruit.

But Colorado has out-recruited the SEC in the trenches too. The Tennessee native Jones was courted by the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Plus the Buffaloes flipped Ole Miss commit Coderro McDaniel in June following his official visit to Boulder.

That's not all among trench recruiting wins for the Buffaloes. Three-star Jaylin Talib of Allen High in Texas, the nephew of Super Bowl winning cornerback Aqib Talib, turned down Texas Tech for Colorado in a key Big 12 recruiting win. Fellow three-star Zaquan Linton landed offers from Florida and National Championship Game runner-up Miami but chose the Buffaloes.

Sanders, offensive line coaches Andre Gurode and Gunnar White, plus the front office led by director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box and director of recruiting Rashad Rich present one more card in dealing the winning hand: Recent success in Carson's home state. Four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray flipped from South Carolina to the Buffaloes one month ago. Carson will know there's already Palmetto State representation with this recruiting class.

Nate Carson Would Boost Colorado Trenches if Brought Over

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Carson would vie for top-rated recruit in Colorado's class should he choose the Buffaloes on his scheduled commitment day of July 3.

The 6-4, 285-pounder presents powerful versatility in the offensive line room. He plays with a strong base mixed with violent upper body strength. But the combination of Gurode and White probably love this fundamental aspect of Carson: How his hand placement eliminates pass rushers from creating an inside counter move to slip past him. Carson also delivers a strong kick back step to keep rushers at bay.

Four-star quarterback commit Andre Adams likely will love Carson's kick step and pass blocking prowess for down the road. The ground attack should embrace Carson's road clearing strength.

But Colorado still faces challenges to land the massive and powerful talent.

Who's Trending up for Colorado Recruiting Target?

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On3/Rivals handed Georgia the highest probability to win over Carson, calculating at 57 percent per its prediction machine. However, Chad Simmons of On3 revealed this curveball as Carson draws close to a decision.

"Tennessee led early. Georgia gained momentum after its official visit. South Carolina was always there, and they hosted the final visit. Now the Gamecocks are buzzing with the commitment date approaching," Simmons wrote. "Nobody has been more consistent in this recruitment than coach Shane Beamer and his staff.

The Gamecocks landing Carson becomes a huge, plus much needed, local recruiting win for South Carolina. But Colorado's current success of winning over offensive linemen for this class indicates why the Buffaloes shouldn't be ruled out yet.

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