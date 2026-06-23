Colorado Recruiting Targets Following Jaiden Lindsay Decommitment

The Colorado Buffaloes absorbed their second loss on the recruiting trail in June.

Three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay decommitted from his Buffaloes commitment on Monday. Lindsay will instead suit up for another NFL legend in North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick after committing to the Tar Heels.

Lindsay now joins unranked running back Steven Alexis (flip to Illinois) as former commits under coach Deion Sanders. Yet Coach Prime and company have this option to turn to.

4-Star Could be Lined up for Colorado Buffaloes

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lindsay becomes a massive versatile offensive line loss. But the Buffaloes could have an even more stellar trench standout lined up.

The nation is awaiting the verbal commitment of four-star Nate Carson out of Irmo High in Columbia, South Carolina, who announces his college choice on July 3.

Colorado is presented good news: The 6-4, 270-pounder for the 2027 recruiting class has the Buffaloes on his short list. Director of Recruiting Rashad Rich is leading the movement in landing the powerful lineman.

Perhaps Lindsay's decommitment signals that Colorado is pushing all of its chips on the table to land Carson. Although this still won't be an easy fix for the Buffaloes.

South Carolina Recruiting Colorado Buffaloes Target

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The South Carolina native visited one in-state option during Father's Day weekend: the Gamecocks.

South Carolina and coach Shane Beamer represent the last program Carson has visited during his final recruiting lap. Often times the last school to host rises as the contender to ultimately win over the recruit.

Except Carson has one other SEC school chasing him, this one even more superior than the Gamecocks: Georgia.

The Bulldogs have created quite the NFL pipeline when it comes to trench play. Georgia annually produces one of the nation's top recruiting classes.

But considering Colorado's litany of recruiting wins, especially inside the Palmetto State (the Buffaloes flipped four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray from South Carolina), Carson shouldn't be ruled out just yet. Lindsay's decision to pivot to North Carolina sparks the feeling that Colorado is aggressively pushing to land Carson.

Who else Colorado can Pursue to Replace Jaiden Lindsay

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's doubtful Colorado will settle on just Jayin Talib as its interior offensive lineman option for this current recruiting class.

Four-star Antonio Berry out of Tupelo, Mississippi, remains one of the best interior offensive linemen available for the current recruiting cycle. Here's another element that could work in Colorado's favor: Berry blocks for running back Kylan Bobo, who's trending up for the Buffaloes. Maybe Colorado attempts a packaged deal from Tupelo. Except Berry is "warm" on Kentucky according to 247Sports.

Or Colorado can settle on sliding Zaquan Linton inside, especially after landing four-star tackle Coderro McDaniel from Ole Miss. The Palm Beach Central star Linton has manned both tackle spots at the prep level while also briefly moving inside before. He could be coming in as a future interior option here for Sanders and company. But Colorado likely wants to make up for Lindsay's loss right away.

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