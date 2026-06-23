Colorado Threatening Top of Big 12 Recruiting Rankings With Latest Four-Star Flip

The Colorado Buffaloes started the morning of June 23 losing out on four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander. But turns out the Big 12 university had someone immediately lined up as the longtime Buffaloes target Alexander chose Texas.

On Tuesday, Colorado completed the flip of four-star defensive tackle Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, originally an Ole Miss commit. Shumaker's visit to Boulder during Father's Day weekend placed the Rebels and their fan base on high alert.

Now coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff are threatening to land at the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings, plus created new national movement after pulling in the 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle.

Colorado Cracks Top 3 of Big 12 Rankings

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado now sits at third overall per On3/Rivals' industry recruiting rankings.

Shumaker, who stars for Choctaw County in Ackerman, Mississippi, becomes newly responsible for boosting Colorado's ranking here.

The Buffaloes now trail Kansas State at No. 2, with the Wildcats pulling in an astonishing 24 verbal commits compared to Colorado's 16. However, the Buffaloes currently own more four-star pledges at four compared to Kansas State's three.

Sitting at the top of the Big 12 is Texas Tech, featuring 17 commits but two representing a five-star ranking. The Red Raiders also feature a whopping 10 different four-star commits.

Meanwhile, 247Sports keeps Colorado inside the top five, but has the Buffaloes nestled at No. 4. West Virginia claims the third spot with 22 total commits. Kansas State and Texas Tech comprise the No. 2 and No. 1 in that order.

Where Colorado now sits Nationally

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado has movement on the national side too following the Shumaker pledge.

The Buffaloes are No. 36 overall per 247Sports, but they sit right in front of defending national champion Indiana. Colorado ranks ahead of Ole Miss too (No. 38) after plucking two members of the Rebels 2027 class. Iowa State is the next Big 12 representative landing inside the top of 247's list.

Colorado, though, rates higher per On3/Rivals now with its 35th ranking. The Buffaloes are right in front of ACC representative Duke (36th), Big 12 rival West Virginia (37th) and SEC representative Arkansas (No. 38). Yet Ole Miss still ranks significantly higher than Colorado here, with the Rebels claiming the 26th spot.

Colorado's Recruiting Class With Ben'Jarvius Shumaker

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Once again, Shumaker is the fourth four-star coming to Boulder.

But now Colorado lands its highest rated commit, with the interior defensive lineman owning a 0.9712 composite score from 247Sports. Rivals Industry rankings handed him a 93.58 score.

That means Shumaker now ranks higher than four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones, Colorado's previous highest ranked prospect. Jones, though, remains the highest ranked offensive prospect per 247Sports.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray round out the blue chips talents on the offensive side. Safety Gabe Jenkins rises as one more four-star here.

Shumaker is now the 16th commitment for Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff, joining three-star Kenny Fairley in leading the incoming defensive tackle crew for the upcoming class.

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