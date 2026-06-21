Surprise Colorado Recruiting Visitor Puts Ole Miss on High Alert

The Colorado Buffaloes took one victory lap already on Ole Miss in June on the recruiting trail.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff won over Coderro McDaniel, who visited the Boulder campus during the weekend on June 13. Now Colorado is looking to flip another Rebels commit by welcoming this recruiting visitor.

Who the Colorado Buffaloes Hosted During Father's Day Weekend

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Four-star defensive lineman from Choctaw County High in Ackerman, Mississippi, Ben'Jarvius Shumaker emerged as a confirmed visitor, posting his Boulder trip via his social media accounts.

Shumaker even delivered a big tease, posting the following caption "Be different???" and "stay tuned" featuring three Buffalo emojis. Offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes Brennan Marion even hit the like button on Shumaker's post on Instagram.

This is signaling that Colorado is in the process of pulling off another Ole Miss flip. Director of Player Personnel for Colorado Darrius Darden-Box is helping lead the charge in landing Shumaker. Defensive tackles coach Dante' Carter is also recruiting the star defensive tackle.

Ben'Jarvius Schumaker's Colorado Interest

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This is more than a possible head-turning recruitment flip from Sanders. Even in a cycle that's seen McDaniel, four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and three-star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis all flip from SEC schools. Kelly-Murray dipped out of his previous commitment to South Carolina while Willis was verbally committed to Alabama.

Landing Shumaker also does more than hand Colorado some major interior help on the defensive side. This visit could fire off this signal too: The Buffaloes may be losing their grip on one notable defensive lineman target.

Four-star Tyler Alexander turned heads with a May visit and teased a possible Colorado commitment. The Buffaloes remain the current favorite to land the Palm Beach Central High star per On3/Rivals. But 247Sports holds no crystal ball prediction for him.

Then there's this curveball: Notre Dame hosted him during the same weekend of Schumaker's Colorado visit. On3's Tyler James reports "he's certainly giving serious consideration to the Irish."

Colorado could be losing its chances on Alexander, even despite landing his high school offensive lineman teammate Zaquan Linton choosing Colorado on June 7. But there's one more scenario to present on why Schumaker is in the picture. Colorado and Sanders can make up for losing out on Khyren Haywood, who once listed the Buffaloes in his top four but surprised many by choosing Texas Tech to start June.

How Ben'Jarvius Schumaker fits Colorado

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is strip sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Keaten Wade (27) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado has earned a reputation for raiding SEC programs for 2027 talents. But the Buffaloes would land their highest-ranked recruit if they pull off this flip.

Schumaker holds a 0.9712 grade by 247Sports composite and is a top-100 recruit. Colorado's highest-ranked pledge is currently four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones, who owns a 90 score per the outlet. Colorado would also grab the state of Mississippi's No. 3 overall prospect through 247 and Rivals Industry rankings if they can land Shumaker.

The 6-3, 270-pounder brings advanced foot explosion once the ball moves, which led to seven sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in 2025. He creates a violent push against offensive linemen and slips by gaps off power/speed. The foot quickness sets him apart from most defensive tackles in his graduating class.

Adding Schumaker will ignite top 30 chatter for this Colorado recruiting class.

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