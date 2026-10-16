One Colorado Linebacker on Transfer Portal Watch Amid Limited Playing Time

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 recruiting class wasn’t one that came with much fanfare, but there was one player who drew major attention. That player was linebacker Carson Crawford, who was listed as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.

He was the top-rated recruit in Colorado’s 2026 class, and the expectations for him were high coming into this season. However, he hasn’t seen anywhere near the involvement he would’ve hoped for, and it could have him thinking about a change of scenery.

Carson Crawford’s lack of involvement

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford has only appeared in Colorado’s games against the Weber State Wildcats and Baylor Bears thus far, tallying just five total tackles, three of which were unassisted.

And while it would be easy to chalk Crawford’s lack of involvement up to the stout competition he’s facing within the linebacker room, it hasn’t been that simple. There have been opportunities that have arisen due to injuries that many would’ve expected Crawford to capitalize on preseason, but that simply hasn’t been the case.

Instead, Colorado has turned to the likes of Gage Goldberg and even fellow freshman Rodney Colton Jr. as its depth linebackers over Crawford.

That was most obvious when the Buffs’ green-dot middle linebacker, Tyler Martinez, went down with a potentially season-ending injury against the Bears. The Buffaloes gave the start to Goldberg, with Colton rotating in from time to time.

Why Carson Crawford could hit the transfer portal

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Crawford is only in his freshman season, so there’s still plenty of time for him to develop into a starter. However, that is not the nature of modern-day college football. Players transfer at the drop of a hat these days, and the fact that Crawford has been lacking playing time despite opportunities presenting themselves could be enough to push him into the portal.

That may be especially true with rumors swirling around coach Deion Sanders’ job, as it would hardly be surprising if he’s on his way out of Boulder if things continue the way they’ve been going.

One positive note is that linebackers coach/defensive coordinator Chris Marve has been a gem for Colorado this season. He’s the coach that Crawford has worked most closely with, and with Marve likely staying at CU regardless of the season’s outcome, that could encourage Crawford to stay.

How the Colorado Buffaloes can involve Carson Crawford

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But if the Buffaloes want to avoid losing their high-ceiling linebacker entirely, they need to find ways to get him involved. While it may be hard to get him on the field with how well Gideon ESPN Lampron, Liona Lefau, Goldberg and Colton have played, there are openings in other spots.

Colorado’s special teams have struggled in a variety of ways this season. Giving Crawford a more prominent role in those units would give him a chance to showcase his skills and potentially earn a role in the defense.

If the Buffaloes really want to get creative, they could even explore shifting his position. If they see his skill set as one that could translate to a hybrid safety role or even a tight end, Crawford may jump at the idea for the chance to earn playing time. With Colorado’s struggles this season, there are likely places for him. Now its just about identifying them and making sure they’re getting the most out of their talented young linebacker.

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