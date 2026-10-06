One Big 12 Stat That Explains Chris Marve's Colorado Impact

One coach Deion Sanders change has proven to benefit the 2026 Colorado Buffaloes despite the quarterback play coming under fire during the first five games.

This particular move has also established itself as the saving grace for a season that's starting to trend backwards for the Buffaloes. Sanders landing new defensive coordinator Chris Marve has emerged as one of the impactful college football stories that few across the nation are talking about.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the three-game slide is the trending topic out in Boulder. Same with Sanders' words for the 2026 quarterback room. But minus both, Colorado has shown to become in stronger shape defensively compared to last season's dismal results. This includes Marve's unit leading the Big 12 with this head-turning stat revealed on Oct. 5.

How Colorado's Defense Leads the Big 12

Marve recreated a defense that emphasized wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage and playing with more gap control.

And that's resulted in the Buffaloes camping out in opposing backfields. Something the 2025 Buffaloes lacked before the arrival of the former Virginia Tech assistant.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4540 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado now leads the conference with 43 tackles behind the line of scrimmage as of Oct. 5. That includes producing 20 tackles for a loss in the last two games.

Even more astonishing for the Buffaloes: That 43-tackle mark ties Colorado for third-most among teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

Colorado Defense Defying Critics

One criticism has slowly died even during Colorado's three-game losing streak: The "two small" narrative attached to this defense, particularly the line.

This defense is proving they can attack gaps, gang-tackle, and, more importantly, prove that Colorado is capable of controlling the line of scrimmage.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Quinten Joyner (0) carries the ball in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marve has unleashed new defensive stars in the Rocky Mountains, too, in the process, starting with Tulane transfer defensive tackle Santana Hopper.

The past College Football Playoffs defender delivered his most dominating outing yet against Texas Tech in producing five stops behind the line of scrimmage and becoming his own rambling wreck against the Red Raiders.

Santana Hopper needs to be high on NFL Draft boards after dominating vs Texas Tech



5 TFLs-6 QB Pressures-10 TKLS



Hopper is a pro. @SantanaHop29 pic.twitter.com/bSFwkkimW5 — GUCCE (@gucceCU) October 4, 2026

But he's not the only TFL king here under Marve. Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr. has relentlessly collapsed pockets when called upon and adds a pass-rushing spark, with the Georgia Tech game as proof in his three-sack outing. Fellow edge rusher and North Dakota State transfer Toby Anene rises as another tone setter, as he and Lester have combined for 11.5 tackles for a loss.

Linebacker and former Bowling Green standout Gideon Lampron leads the second level of the defense in the TFL party, racking up 4.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Even Marve has aggressively sent cornerback Boo Carter crashing down the line, netting three stops for a loss.

Defense Could Produce Team MVP

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Past Colorado teams under Sanders became offensive-minded, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter carrying the Buffs.

But the 2026 MVP has got to swing toward the defensive side, even if one quarterback has a late surge and saves the Buffaloes' season.

Hopper has established himself as Colorado's most consistent performer. Lampron can certainly make a case for mid-season and season-ending MVP honors. Lester earns a chance too, especially if he hits double-digit sacks. Nevertheless, Marve has turned around a floundering defense right away, which means maybe he gets an MVP vote too here.

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