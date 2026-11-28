The Colorado Buffaloes have been surrounded by controversy amid a 2026 season that has produced a losing record and a plethora of struggles. Perhaps no controversy has been greater than the one surrounding coach Deion Sanders’ job, as he’s been on the hot seat throughout the season.

A primary reason for that has been the sustained mediocrity over the past two years for Colorado and questions around this team’s ability to reach new heights under Sanders. Unfortunately for him, some recent comments by wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. painted a concerning picture of the culture within CU’s locker room.

DeAndre Moore Jr.’s comments

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn (4) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the season finale of ‘Coach Prime’s Playbook,’ hosted by Romi Bean, Moore was asked about the biggest difference between Colorado and his former school, the Texas Longhorns. Rather than pointing to results on the field, Moore looked at the culture of the team behind the scenes. Unfortunately for Colorado fans, what he revealed about the latter may have been worse for them to hear.

Deandre Moore talks about the difference from Texas and Colorado 😬@Romi_Bean 🎥 pic.twitter.com/LMAYyu9h2w — BuffBoy 🦬 (@skobuffss) November 26, 2026

“At Texas, every day meant something, every day was a championship day, every day was a day for us to be intentional and get to work,” Moore said. “Everybody in that building had the same mindset, the same goal, the same mission that we were all on. I think [the biggest differences are] the attention to detail and the standard.”

Why DeAndre Moore Jr. left the Texas Longhorns

So the natural next thought for fans hearing those comments would be, ‘Why leave Texas if the culture was of that high quality?’

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Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) leads players on to the field before the game against the San Jose State Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That’s why I came here,” Moore said. “To bring that standard that I grew up in and allow it to flourish here and be contagious here as well.”

The next major question is, has he successfully helped instill that culture in the Buffs?

Looking at this season, it’s hard to say that he has. While that obviously doesn’t fall on the shoulders of one player, Colorado has had a hard time doing the things that Moore said were taking place at Texas. During Texas’ run to the College Football Playoff when Moore was on the team, it proved its ability to build on wins and recover quickly from losses.

Colorado has struggled to do either, with the former being especially notable. Colorado’s only back-to-back wins this season were against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Weber State Wildcats in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Those were some of, if not the easiest opponents on Colorado’s schedule this season, and as soon as Big 12 play arrived, Colorado couldn’t stack victories.

How these comments affect Deion Sanders

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite these comments not coming from Sanders’ mouth, nor being any official look into what it's like behind the scenes, as this is all speculation and surface-level evaluation of the comments, they still highlight the overarching concern at the root of Sanders’ position on the hot seat.

Sanders has seen his fair share of success with the Buffaloes, including producing the team’s second Heisman Trophy winner in cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. But the concern now is that he may be too uninvolved to take this team to the next level. He entrusts all playcalling duties to his coordinators, and the concern from fans is that he doesn’t have enough involvement to impact winning on Saturdays.

Moore’s comments, unfortunately for Sanders, play into that narrative. If Colorado isn’t seeing the same type of intentional and championship-minded practices that Texas had during its College Football Playoff run, that issue boils down to the head coach.

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