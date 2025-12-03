What 4-Star Linebacker Carson Crawford Said About Signing With Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes' highest-rated commit heading into this week's college football national early signing period has made things official.

On Wednesday, four-star linebacker Carson Crawford officially signed with Colorado during an event at Carthage High School in Texas. As of this writing, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive standout is one of eight class of 2026 commits to sign with coach Deion Sanders' Buffs.

KYTX CBS19 reporter Jimmie Searfoss caught up with Crawford to learn his thoughts on signing with Colorado. Crawford was particularly high on his new coaching staff, including linebackers coach Andre' Hart.

"The connection with those coaches is unimaginable," Crawford told Searfoss. "Coach Hart, the linebackers coach up there, is an unbelievable dude. Coach Corey (Phillips) and coach (Darius Darden-) Box, the two recruiting guys, just the connection I have with those two guys is really special."

What To Know About Carson Crawford

Carthage's Carson Crawford makes a catch during the 4A DII UIL Texas State Football Championship game against Waco La Vega on Friday, December 20, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Naomi Skinner/Times Record News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to 247Sports' rankings, Crawford is the No. 11 linebacker in his class and the No. 31 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Texas. He and his fellow Carthage Bulldogs are currently preparing to face Athens High School in Friday's 4A D2 state championship game.

"It has helped me prepare for that next level," Crawford said of playing at Carthage.

FULL INTERVIEW with Colorado commit @CarsonCrawford



(I’ll be dropping the more polished interviews later)#CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/2k5yQguYmP — Jimmie Searfoss🥀 (@JimmieSearfoss) December 3, 2025

Crawford has boosted his recruiting stock tremendously over the past two years with a pair of highly-productive high school seasons. Heading into Friday's state title game, Crawford leads Carthage with 97 total tackles, including 16 for a loss, to go along with six sacks and two forced fumbles.

"I play with a lot of passion. I feel like that's what I bring to the table," Crawford said. "I play fast and violent. I feel like those are the biggest things about me."

Projecting Carson Crawford's Role At Colorado

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Crawford told Searfoss that he'd like to earn immediate playing time as a freshman in Boulder next season.

"I definitely feel like I can go up there and earn a spot in the rotation," Crawford said. "I feel like that's my goal. I'm gonna earn a spot in the rotation... You look at a lot of the guys that are playing for him (Sanders) now and they're young guys. I feel like that played a role in it."

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip following a score against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's linebacker room is currently thin with Martavius French, Reginald Hughes, Shaun Myers and Jeremiah Brown all out of eligibility. Plus, freshman Mantrez Walker announced he'll be entering the transfer portal after only one season in Boulder.

Crawford must compete with two other freshmen linebackers, however, as three-star prospects Colby Johnson and Rodney Colton Jr. also signed with the Buffs on Wednesday. While Crawford has the ability to play early, "Coach Prime" will likely add multiple linebackers from the transfer portal as well.