The Biggest Thing Holding Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Back
The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t just lose to Utah — they got overwhelmed, 53–7.
While the defense gave up plenty, the offense didn’t hold up its end either. From the very start, Colorado had trouble moving the ball or finding any kind of rhythm.
Kaidon Salter felt that more than anyone. This was easily his toughest game of the year.
Utah never stopped bringing heat, and Salter could just never settle in.
The Pro Football Focus analytics back that up as he completed under 30 percent of his passes when the pocket collapsed, and his final line included 128 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Several throws easily could’ve gone the other way, which pretty much tells the story of his night.
It’s the kind of game he’ll want to learn from quickly and then forget just as fast.
“I felt like I had a great week of practice… today was blindsiding,” Salter said afterward. “A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape.”
Now Salter has to show that what happened in Salt Lake City was just a stormy night, not a trend. With bowl hopes still alive, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes can’t afford a repeat performance.
Why Did Salter Struggle So Much Against Utah?
In many ways, Salter’s struggles start with Sanders’ decision. Earlier in the week, he announced that wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams would be benched for being late to a team meeting — a clear message that nobody is above the standard he’s trying to set in Boulder.
With how much this offense has already struggled, going into a matchup with a defense like Utah’s without two of your most productive playmakers is asking for trouble. They have combined for 44 catches, 741 yards, and seven touchdowns this season.
That’s a lot of firepower sitting on the sideline.
Miller’s big-play ability in particular is exactly what Colorado needed on Saturday night. If Sanders wants to give this offense a real chance each week, step one probably has to be putting his best players on the field.
By the time Miller finally checked in late in the fourth quarter, the game had already slipped far out of reach.
That left Salter trying to make something out of nothing all night — under constant pressure, unable to push the ball downfield, and without the guys he’s used to leaning on. Against one of the country’s toughest defenses, he simply never had a real shot. The constant pressure was the biggest thing hold Salter back.
What Does Kaidon Salter’s Utah Struggles Mean for Colorado Moving Forward?
While the program sits with a 3-5 record and uphill climb to find it’s way into a bowl game, it might be time for a change at quarterback and it’s not Ryan Staub.
If Sanders and his staff view this as a lost season, it’s time to hand over the keys to five-star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He’s set to take over for Salter next season anyway, so seeing what he has the rest of the season could make sense.
The offense has also been really stagnant and could use a spark. With how young and inexperienced Lewis is, there’s no telling what he could bring to the table and a fresh face running the offense could give the Buffaoes the kick start it needs.
Still, Lewis is still young and his development needs to be a priority to Sanders and the rest of the coaching staff.
The decision Sanders faces is whether to stick with the veteran or unleash the star-in-waiting. If Colorado wants any chance of turning this season around, the offense needs a spark — and fast.