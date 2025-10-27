Buffs Beat

The Biggest Thing Holding Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter Back

Quarterback Kaidon Salter struggled mightily as the Colorado Buffaloes were dominated by the Utah Utes. Under constant pressure and without offensive rhythm, he couldn’t get anything going, leaving them with big questions to answer moving forward.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes didn’t just lose to Utah — they got overwhelmed, 53–7. 

While the defense gave up plenty, the offense didn’t hold up its end either. From the very start, Colorado had trouble moving the ball or finding any kind of rhythm.

Kaidon Salter felt that more than anyone. This was easily his toughest game of the year. 

Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Julian Lewis Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Utah Utes Big 12 Football Omarion Miller
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Utah never stopped bringing heat, and Salter could just never settle in. 

The Pro Football Focus analytics back that up as he completed under 30 percent of his passes when the pocket collapsed, and his final line included 128 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Several throws easily could’ve gone the other way, which pretty much tells the story of his night. 

It’s the kind of game he’ll want to learn from quickly and then forget just as fast.

“I felt like I had a great week of practice… today was blindsiding,” Salter said afterward. “A lot of the pressures we saw today were nowhere to be seen on tape.”

Now Salter has to show that what happened in Salt Lake City was just a stormy night, not a trend. With bowl hopes still alive, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes can’t afford a repeat performance.

Why Did Salter Struggle So Much Against Utah?

Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Julian Lewis Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Utah Utes Big 12 Football Omarion Miller
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) looks to throw downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In many ways, Salter’s struggles start with Sanders’ decision. Earlier in the week, he announced that wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams would be benched for being late to a team meeting — a clear message that nobody is above the standard he’s trying to set in Boulder. 

With how much this offense has already struggled, going into a matchup with a defense like Utah’s without two of your most productive playmakers is asking for trouble. They have combined for 44 catches, 741 yards, and seven touchdowns this season.

That’s a lot of firepower sitting on the sideline.

Miller’s big-play ability in particular is exactly what Colorado needed on Saturday night. If Sanders wants to give this offense a real chance each week, step one probably has to be putting his best players on the field. 

By the time Miller finally checked in late in the fourth quarter, the game had already slipped far out of reach.

That left Salter trying to make something out of nothing all night — under constant pressure, unable to push the ball downfield, and without the guys he’s used to leaning on. Against one of the country’s toughest defenses, he simply never had a real shot. The constant pressure was the biggest thing hold Salter back.

What Does Kaidon Salter’s Utah Struggles Mean for Colorado Moving Forward?

Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Julian Lewis Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Utah Utes Big 12 Football Omarion Miller
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While the program sits with a 3-5 record and uphill climb to find it’s way into a bowl game, it might be time for a change at quarterback and it’s not Ryan Staub.

If Sanders and his staff view this as a lost season, it’s time to hand over the keys to five-star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He’s set to take over for Salter next season anyway, so seeing what he has the rest of the season could make sense.

The offense has also been really stagnant and could use a spark. With how young and inexperienced Lewis is, there’s no telling what he could bring to the table and a fresh face running the offense could give the Buffaoes the kick start it needs.

Still, Lewis is still young and his development needs to be a priority to Sanders and the rest of the coaching staff.

The decision Sanders faces is whether to stick with the veteran or unleash the star-in-waiting. If Colorado wants any chance of turning this season around, the offense needs a spark — and fast.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football