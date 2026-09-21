Six Colorado Buffaloes Rising and Falling After Northwestern Loss
In this story:
Three games into the new season, and the Colorado Buffaloes' rotation has started to tell its own story. Some players are turning small chances into much bigger roles. Others are learning just how fast one quiet night can cool a strong stat.
The Buffaloes' Week 3 game against Northwestern moved several names in both directions, especially in the backfield. Here are three risers and three fallers after Week 3.
Rising: Running Back JaQuail Smith
Smith made the most of his eight carries, rushing for 91 yards and breaking runs of 28 and 35 yards. He averaged 11.4 yards per carry and gave Colorado some of its best plays on the ground.
One week ago, against Weber State, Smith had only 19 yards on six carries. Colorado is still rotating several running backs at this point, so one solid game doesn't mean that he will be guaranteed a bigger role. But after his performance against Northwestern, the coaches have another reason to take more chances on him.
Rising: Defensive Back Randon Fontentte
Fontentte led Colorado with 13 tackles, including nine solo stops, and added half a tackle for loss. He also had eight tackles in the opening game at Georgia Tech and had an interception against Weber State.
A defensive back making 13 tackles usually means too many plays reached the second level. Still, Fontentte keeps finishing those plays. His stock is rising because his production has consistently shown up in a different manner each week since the season began.
Rising: Linebacker Tyler Martinez
Martinez finished with four tackles and recorded Colorado’s only sack, dropping Aidan Chiles for a nine-yard loss.
The Buffaloes have a lot of completions at the linebacker position, which makes impact plays so valuable. Martinez did not fill the box score, but he made one of the few plays that put Northwestern behind schedule. In a crowded room, that is how a player should earn another look.
Falling: Quarterback Julian Lewis
Lewis went from Big 12 Freshman of the Week to his first two-interception game in college. He completed 19 of 29 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown, and the two interceptions ended his streak of 150 passes without an interception.
Lewis did not avoid taking the responsibility afterward.
“It all starts with the quarterback, right?” Lewis said after the game, as quoted by Colorado Athletics. “It starts with me. I have to do better, just getting the ball to the open guys, just keeping everybody motivated to continue to drive.”
His stock falls for one week because the clean decisions that carried the first two games did not travel with him to Evanston. Fans will see what his response looks like in the next game.
Falling: Defensive Lineman Lamont Lester Jr.
Lester set a difficult standard for himself with three sacks at Georgia Tech and another against Weber State. Against Northwestern, he was kept out of the sack column.
He still had two tackles, though: one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry, so this was not a disappearing act. His stock falls because the game did not match the pressure he created in the first two weeks. So, for a player who opened his season with four sacks in two games, quiet in relative terms in this case.
Falling: Running Back Micah Welch
Welch had the sharpest swing of anyone on this list. One week after running for 106 yards and scoring a 55-yard touchdown against Weber State, he then finished with 14 yards on seven carries against Northwestern. But he still lost a fumble in the first quarter of that game.
The falling tag is not about just one mistake. It is about what happened around him. Smith turned eight carries into 91 yards on the same night, which makes every backfield touch more competitive.
Just seven days prior, Welch looked like the backfield’s clear riser. After the Northwestern game, Smith has made the rotation a lot more interesting.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites