Colorado Buffaloes Lose Running Back Recruit to Commitment Flip

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class has seen quite the haul of offensive talent. However, they just lost a commitment from an offensive weapon just nine days after he announced it.

Running back Steven Alexis, who is listed as a three-star recruit by all three major recruiting sites, flipped his commitment from the Buffs to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, per his X account.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruitment of Steven Alexis

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Alexis built his hype on the back of a tremendous junior season with the Gibbs High School Gladiators in St. Petersburg, Florida. He rushed for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns with an additional 50 yards through the air during his 2025 campaign.

The 6-0, 205-pound running back announced that Colorado had extended a scholarship offer his way on March 30. Colorado director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box led the way in the program’s recruiting efforts for Alexis. In addition, transfer running back Richard Young also helped by playing host to Alexis on his official visit, per Alexis’s X account.

Appreciate the love from my host Richard young did an amazing job bro. @richardyoung239 pic.twitter.com/ZutzN7841I — Steven Alexis (@StevenJalexis19) June 7, 2026

He also announced on X that the Illini had offered him on April 28. However, he committed to the Buffaloes on June 7, just two days after his official visit on June 5, per 247Sports.

But despite his official visit to Illinois not taking place until June 19, Alexis announced on X that he’d be flipping his commitment from the Buffs to the Illini on June 16.

The impact of losing Steven Alexis

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest impact of losing Alexis is that the Buffaloes are now left without a running back commitment for the 2027 class. They still have several offensive commitments in the class, including quarterback Andre Adams and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, who are both listed as blue-chip prospects by Rivals.

This still serves as a decent blow to the Buffaloes, though. New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion heavily prioritizes the run in his ‘Go-Go’ offense, and Alexis would have been a big part of that.

The Buffaloes will now have to shift their recruiting focus to ensure that they can land a new recruit at the position in the 2027 class.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ path forward after losing Steven Alexis

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) maneuvers past Brandon's defensive line during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Buffaloes have a path forward to do just that. In addition to Adams and Kelly-Murray, Colorado has also landed commitments from five offensive linemen.

This makes Colorado an enticing destination for running back recruits in the 2027 class, as they know there is a unit locked down to lead the way for them. The efforts of offensive line coach Gunnar White have been impressive thus far, and may soon pay off in the Buffs’ backfield.

One running back who could be Boulder-bound shortly is Kylan Bobo. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, with a commitment date set for July 1. The Buffaloes have been recruiting him heavily since February, as they extended a scholarship offer to him on Feb. 23 and hosted him on an official visit from June 12 to June 14, per his X account.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.