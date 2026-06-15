Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Line Outlook Following Recent Recruiting Wins

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting surge in the 2027 class has seen the commitments of five offensive linemen.

Here’s a look at how that unit stacks up together, and which position each recruit is most likely to play given the current status of the class.

Left Tackle: Li’Marcus Jones

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is the only offensive lineman in Colorado’s 2027 class who has received a blue-chip rating from one of the major recruiting sites. 247Sports lists him as a four-star recruit, the No. 10 player from the state of Tennessee, the No. 28 offensive tackle and the No. 429 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

Despite that rating, he may prove to be one of the most underrated recruits of Colorado’s class. He's dominated at the high school level, maintaining a low center of gravity despite his 6-5, 285-pound frame. It allowed him to pancake numerous defenders and clear paths as a lead blocker while also holding up his quarterback’s blind side in pass protection. He is certainly fit to be the anchor of the Buffs’ offensive line in the 2027 class.

Left Guard: Zaquan Linton

Zaquan Linton (T) during the Palm Beach Central Community High School Broncos' first football practice at the school campus in Wellington, Fla., on July 28, 2025. | THOMAS CORDY/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Linton is listed as a tackle, he possesses the frame of a guard and would be easy to transition to the interior on the blind side. He stands 6-5, 290 pounds and is listed as a three-star recruit by all major recruiting sites.

He was used as a pulling blocker from his tackle spot often, which means he would easily adapt to the high usage of pulling guards in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme. With him alongside Jones, the blind side of quarterback Andre Adams, a four-star Buffs commit in the class of 2027 per Rivals, will be securely locked down for the foreseeable future.

Center: Jaiden Lindsay

Lindsay has the most experience at center out of Colorado’s incoming group, as he split time at center and guard with the Our Lady of Good Counsel High School Falcons in Olney, Maryland.

Standing 6-3, 300 pounds, Lindsay would be a dominant center in the Big 12, although offensive line coach Gunnar White and company may want him to slim down for mobility purposes. His versatility will be extremely valuable to Colorado, as he won’t be locked to the center position if the class remains as is.

Right Guard: Jayin Talib

Talib is the biggest wild card of the Buffaloes’ class of 2027 offensive line, as he is unrated by all major recruiting sites. However, he comes from a more-than-capable football bloodline. His older brother, Yamil Talib, is an edge rusher for the Buffaloes who transferred to Boulder from the Charlotte 49ers ahead of the 2026 season.

More notably, his uncle, Aqib Talib, is a Denver sports legend. He was a key part of the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50-winning roster in 2015.

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Talib is more of a project than his fellow 2027 classmates. But putting him at either guard spot would likely benefit his development in the long run.

Right Tackle: Coderro McDaniel

I just want thank god and my family for this opportunity @COJO_MC @coachjpwhite pic.twitter.com/kgMlU5o3Oy — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) June 15, 2026

McDaniel was a surprise commitment, as he flipped to the Buffaloes from the Ole Miss Rebels on June 15, per his X account. He is a big get for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, as he is a similarly underrated recruit to Jones.

Despite being listed as a three-star by all major recruiting sites, his film suggests he has a higher ceiling than that. He also dominates edge rushers and linebackers as a lead blocker and has good body control over his 6-7, 325-pound frame.

His agility leaves something to be desired, hence the lower rating. But with the right strength and conditioning program in Boulder, he could be an excellent piece on the opposite end of the Buffs’ offensive line.

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