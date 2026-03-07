Alabama Transfer Richard Young Turns Heads at Colorado Spring Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes landed running back Richard Young in the transfer portal this offseason. Young previously was with the Alabama Crimson Tide and is quickly making his presence felt in Boulder.

Richard Young Puts On Impressive Display

Aug. 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players and coaches participate in a media day with reporters and fans at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility. Fan Mike Bailey leans in close to talk two quarterback Ty Simpson and running back Richard Young. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richard Young put his strength and explosiveness on display during Colorado’s spring practice. Young took a handoff up the middle, flattening a potential tackler and running the next 30-plus yards untouched on his way to the end zone for a touchdown. Check out the play below posted to YouTube by Deion Sanders Jr of Well Off Media.

Alabama transfer RB Richard Young is a bad man 😳



(🎥: @DeionSandersJr ) pic.twitter.com/63hEaPrxVS — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 6, 2026

Young is one off eight running backs on the Buffaloes official roster and one of three to transfer to Colorado this offseason. The other two incoming transfer running backs are former Sacramento State Hornets’ Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith.

Henderson and Smith both coming from Sac State isn’t a surprise due to their head coach there, Brennan Marion, being hired as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator this offseason.

From Alabama to Colorado

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Richard Young came out of high school as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. He signed with Alabama. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2023-2025, Young had 59 carries for 234 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Young had 2 receptions for 13 receiving yards.

Young is currently listed at 5-11, 210 pounds and has a chance to do special things with the Buffaloes in 2026.

Colorado Buffaloes New-Look Offense

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado has 43 incoming transfers and numerous coaching changes heading into 2026. Arguably the biggest coaching move this offseason was the hiring of former Sac State coach Brennan Marion to be their offensive coordinator.

Marion spent one season at Sac State, leading the Hornets to a 7-5 record in 2025. The year before he got there in 2024, Sac State went 3-9. Marion is now in Boulder, where he will bring his "Go-Go" offense.

The "Go-Go" offense is a lot like how it sounds. It's an up-tempo offense that will often have the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield with him. Colorado having a deep running back room will be a major key to its success rate.

Signs are pointing toward Colorado rolling with quarterback Julian Lewis as the starter when they kick off the 2026 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Lewis played in four games for the Buffs in 2025 as a true freshmen, starting two of them.

Lewis threw for 589 yards, four interceptions, and zero interceptions. By not playing in a fifth game, Lewis kept his redshirt year intact. The redshirt freshman will look to build on his success from last season. Colorado went 3-9 in 2025 and missed out on a bowl game for the second time in three season under coach Deion Sanders.

Will the Buffs be able to turn things around in 2026 and make it back to a bowl game?

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!