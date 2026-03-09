Colorado Battling Kentucky, Oregon for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

All eyes might be on the Colorado Buffaloes current quarterback room with coach Deion Sanders recently reminding everyone that he's holding a competition at the position despite many people assuming the quarterback job is Julian Lewis' to lose.

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Quarterback Andre Adams

Colorado is also looking to add to its quarterback room on the recruiting trail, and four-star prospect Andre Adams could be the Buffaloes' biggest target. Adams is the No. 15 quarterback recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports, and he ranks as the No. 175 overall prospect in the nation. Coming out of Nashville, Tennessee, Adams ranks No. 8 in his state, per 247Sports.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) listens to Antioch Coach Arcentae Broome after their win over FRA after their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Both teams entered the contest undefeated on the season, but only Antioch remained that way after their 64-62 win. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals reporter Chad Simmons recently interviewed Adams, and he revealed where he stands with Colorado's coaching staff.

“They have coaches from Nashville that know a lot of my people. It’s just a natural relationship. I want to see what it’s like out there," Adams told Rivals.

While changes to name, image, and likeness (NIL) and revenue sharing have impacted high school recruiting, relationships are still key when it comes to landing a player's commitment. The decision might even be more pivotal for quarterback recruits as fit and development are crucial in order to progress to the NFL.

In 2025, Adams completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns with only one interception, per 247Sports.

Quarterbacks generally commit earlier in the recruiting process than most positions do, but Adams still has multiple visits planned. Per Rivals, the four-star quarterback is expected to visit Colorado twice, once in April and once in June. He also has trips scheduled with schools like Oregon, Kentucky, Florida State, and Virginia Tech.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Can Colorado land the Tennessee quarterback over a recruiting powerhouse like Oregon? Other teams like Kentucky and Florida State offer Adams options that could be closer to home, if that plays a role in his decision.

Colorado Buffaloes' Biggest Selling Point

Sanders and the Buffaloes have already landed a high-profile quarterback recruit with Julian Lewis moving his decision from USC to Colorado before signing as part of the class of 2025. Lewis' growth and development in Boulder might be one of the Buffaloes' best selling points when recruiting a quarterback like Adams.

The Buffaloes made some noise in the 2025 NFL Draft with two-way star Travis Hunter being selected No. 2 overall. Other former Colorado stars like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were drafted in 2025, giving the program a clear selling point.

While the 2026 NFL Draft might be a different story for Colorado, the Buffaloes are looking to turn around the 2026 regular season first. New hires like offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve have brought new energy and unique experience to the team.

In Adams' recruitment, Marion is a key figure as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Meanwhile, how Colorado performs on the field likely has an impact on the team's recruiting class.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Lewis does take over the Buffaloes' offense, he would be eligible to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. In that case, Colorado has some obvious questions at the quarterback position. Still, Lewis could also play out his college career, and the Buffaloes might not be able to promise Adams early playing time, especially with the transfer portal available every offseason.

