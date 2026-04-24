Colorado Buffaloes Make Final Group for Promising Receiver Recruit

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were named as one of seven finalists in the recruiting process of a promising wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027.

Hailing from Lake City, Florida, three-star receiver prospect Kyren Caldwell has the Buffaloes as the only Big 12 program in his top seven schools.

Kyren Caldwell’s high school career and recruiting process

A pass is long as Columbia's Kyren Caldwell (7) can’t make the catch against Bolles' Jordan Alexander (9) during the fourth quarter of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. Bolles Bulldogs defeated the Columbia Tigers 42-17. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell plays football, basketball and runs track at Columbia High School in Lake City, Florida.

The 6-1 receiver is a three-year varsity letterman and is approaching his fourth year on the team in 2026. While he didn’t see the field much as a freshman, Caldwell took on a meaningful role as a sophomore.

That season, he recorded 547 yards and five touchdowns on 32 receptions in 11 games, good for an average of 17.1 yards per catch and 49.7 yards per game.

As a junior, he took a step forward and became the primary target in the Tigers’ offense. He racked up 701 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions in 12 games. Those totals averaged out to 14.6 yards per catch and 58.4 yards per game. His yardage total led his team by nearly 350 yards.

His performance caught the eyes of many FBS programs, as Caldwell has received 24 FBS offers across his three high school seasons. The first of which came by way of the Florida Atlantic Owls on Jan. 6, 2025.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado sent a scholarship offer Caldwell’s way on Feb. 4, 2026, although he has yet to visit the school officially or unofficially. According to 247Sports, he has visits scheduled with four of his top seven teams, though. Three of which hail from the SEC: the Georgia Bulldogs (May 29), Mississippi State Bulldogs (June 12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (June 19).

Caldwell’s performance so far in his career has earned him a three-star rating from 247Sports, which also lists him as the No. 39 recruit in the state of Florida, the No. 65 receiver and No. 540 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

Blessed to be in this position. Thankful to all the coaches who have recruited me, but these programs are where my focus is at!#Top7For7 #July4th pic.twitter.com/us90eWZg9U — Kyren Caldwell (@CaldwellKyren) April 23, 2026

Alongside his prowess on the football field and the attention it has received from major programs, he’s displayed his strengths in other sports as well.

Although he hasn’t seen much of the basketball court during his high school career, he’s been showing off the burners on the track. His personal best 100-meter dash performance of his high school career saw him record a time of 11.16 seconds. That number translates to a 4.65 40-yard dash, according to MileSplitUSA.

How can the Buffaloes secure Kyren Caldwell’s commitment?

Columbia's Kyren Caldwell (7) leads the team onto the field before a high school football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bolles Bulldogs defeated the Columbia Tigers 42-17. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that Colorado is firmly in consideration for Caldwell’s college destination, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes need to get serious about pursuing him.

This mainly means competing with the SEC, namely the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia is the first program Caldwell will visit and a team that he has held in high regard since it sent him a scholarship offer in March.

“[The Bulldogs] are definitely at like the top of my list,” Caldwell said. “It is one of those schools that I can picture myself going to.”

The Buffaloes need to schedule a visit, and soon. Coach Prime’s success rate in landing commitments from players after they visit Boulder is notable, and if the Buffs want to compete against the five SEC programs in Caldwell’s top seven, they need to go the extra mile in their pursuit.

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